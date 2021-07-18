Zach Wilson Uses Tom Brady Tactic to Strengthen Bond With Key Jets WR

For the New York Jets, the future is now, and two rookies will be integral towards this franchise’s turnaround.

One is obvious, quarterback Zach Wilson, the 21-year old with the weight of the world on his shoulders. The second could be his top playmaker for years to come.

That man is 2021 second-round pick, Elijah Moore, a wide receiver out of Ole Miss. The dynamic offensive weapon shares Wilson’s age and his ambition. The signal-caller told reporters: “[Elijah is] someone I want to be around because he wants to be great.”

Moore also spoke on Wilson: “We’re both out there learning, both out there trying to critique ourselves… [there’s] always something that we have to work on, or [something] better that we could have done.”

These two rookies are intensely dedicated to the game of football, but they also know that talk is cheap. Instead, they’ve spent their month off proving just how devoted they are and the latest evidence was a viral video of the pair practicing together down in Florida.

Wilson & Moore Practice Together

For the first time since mandatory minicamp, Wilson to Moore, and it’s just as sweet a sight as before, video per Optimistic Jets on Twitter.

Zach Wilson and Elijah Moore are together in Florida putting in work before training camp 🔥#Jets pic.twitter.com/TBfJ0PSZ9l — Optimistic Jets (@OptimisticJets) July 17, 2021

To his credit, the rookie quarterback has made good on his promise to set up some private workouts ahead of training camp, a move he might have learned from future Hall of Famer Tom Brady.

The veteran held similar practices in Florida last summer after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s no secret that Jets fans don’t like Brady, but there’s no denying his wisdom when it comes to creating a winning culture and it’s never a bad idea to take a page out of the playbook of a seven-time Super Bowl champion. Wilson was eager to utilize the tactic as a rookie.

Moore hasn’t been sitting idly by either. He first posted a video working out with Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown in Brooklyn. The former Ole Miss roommates looked shredded in the social media post, which got fans’ attention of course.

Not long after, the rookie wide-out posted “raw footage” from private route-running drills on his Instagram. Moore may have broken Jets internet that time but the latest video between the two shattered it.

Wilson Holding up His End of the Bargain

Remember when outside spectators claimed that Wilson wasn’t a leader at BYU? That’s aged well.

The poised young man has already proven to be the exact opposite during his first offseason with the Green and White. He has bonded with teammates and made clear attempts to earn the starting quarterback role, even though the Jets basically anointed him as the Week 1 QB from the moment he was drafted.

Zach Wilson, James Morgan, Mike White, Keelan Cole, and Corey Davis got together in Tampa to put in work 🔥#Jets pic.twitter.com/BlYOTTk99Y — Optimistic Jets (@OptimisticJets) July 13, 2021

Wilson also seems to nail every interview. His personality is genuine and his natural leadership shines through when he speaks.

When asked about his “relentless” personality as a student of football back on May 27, 2021, the rookie QB gave a candid response: “I really just have a strong passion for this game and I don’t want to let my teammates down so I’m just going to make sure I can do everything in my control to make sure I’m prepared.”

That obsessive mentality has carried over into vacation, where Wilson was caught watching tape during a family poker game. His former trainer John Beck noted that the BYU product is “always dialed in on how he can improve,” describing him as a “cerebral” quarterback.

If he sticks with this frame of mind, Wilson definitely won’t let his teammates down. In fact, he may even inspire them to take their game to the next level.

QB-WR Combination of the Future

The relationship between Wilson and Moore is paramount to this franchise long-term. These two can become the pillars of this young offensive core.

In the past, we’ve discussed how the Ole Miss playmaker has the skillset to become an NFL WR1. His smooth routes and sure hands remind me of Antonio Brown, who was one of the top receivers in the game during his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wilson has been compared to Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers because of his rare throwing angles and arm talent, but his competitiveness and drive also remind me of a Brady or Peyton Manning.

It’s one thing to draw similarities to legendary players and it’s another thing to actually achieve and write your own story. These two rookies understand that better than most.

“Right now I’m just trying to stay where my feet at,” Moore told reporters when asked about his potential on the Jets.

Wilson echoed the wide receiver’s humble mindset when WFAN radio host Craig Carton asked him if he thinks his game resembles any quarterback: “It’s not from a single guy, there are things that I’ve tried to replicate from every single guy because if you look at this level of competition every single guy is good at this level, so I’m trying to just establish who I am as a quarterback.”

