Zach Wilson Among Top Values in Fantasy Football, Several Jets Worth Taking

The New York Jets and fantasy football in the same sentence? Is this some sort of bizarro world of opposites?

No this is a new world order as we head into 2021.

I’d normally understand why fantasy football players would avoid any and every Jets player like some sort of black plague. Although it’s time to wipe the deck clean and have an open mind heading into your fantasy drafts this year.

Criminally Underrated Heading Into 2021





Let’s start with the Jets’ rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. Absolutely no one is talking about the former BYU stud in the fantasy landscape.

He was one of five quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. Speaking of those other talented passers, here is where they’re currently going, per Underdog Fantasy latest ADP (average draft position):

Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

ADP: 110.3

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

ADP: 122.4

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

ADP: 134.4

Zach Wilson, Jets

ADP: 168.3

Mac Jones, New England Patriots

ADP: 181.2

The two most highly drafted rookie quarterbacks in fantasy aren’t even the starters on their own teams yet (Andy Dalton and Jimmy Garoppolo hold those positions respectively).

Jones probably would be higher if he wasn’t just named the starter (a week before the season opener) with the surprising release of veteran Cam Newton.

Wilson is being overlooked completely and he is actually going to start Week 1, unlike some of his fellow rookies.

The 22-year old gunslinger is currently going undrafted in standard fantasy leagues with his current ADP.

Projected stat line, per Fantasy Pros:

3,996 passing yards

23 touchdowns to 15 interceptions

320 rushing yards

Three rushing touchdowns

The yards are about right (will be in that range), turnovers are a bit high, but the biggest takeaway from these projections is another part of his game that is being overlooked, the rushing.

Wilson will never be mistaken for Lamar Jackson, but something the coaches loved doing with him in college is read-option-like plays in the red zone. It was also something several people around him said don’t be surprised when that number is higher at the NFL level.

Here Is the Best of the Rest





Believe it or not, there are several members of the Jets that are worth exploring in your fantasy football drafts.

Corey Davis may not be a No. 1 wide receiver by the subjective national standards, but he is the unquestioned top wideout on the green and white.

He is expected to lead this team in every major statistical category: receptions, yards, and touchdowns (although those can be fluky).

The projected stats by Fantasy Pros are far too low for a player that will be as involved as Davis will be in this Gang Green offense:

66 receptions

881 yards receiving

Four touchdowns

The catches should be in the 80 plus range, 1,100 yards, and the touchdowns will be in the six to nine range.

I can’t put this in any other terms, DRAFT COREY DAVIS! His current ADP is 76.1 and that’s insane value and a great bang for your buck.

Staying in the receiving corps, the other guy to watch is rookie Elijah Moore. He has missed the entire preseason and much of that practice time due to a quad injury. Although he should be good to go for Week 1.

The word people keep saying around the team is “superstar” in the making. He has great hands, change of direction, and speed.

The current ADP is 106 and here are his projections:

56 receptions

700 yards

Four touchdowns

A few other interesting players to keep an eye on:

Ty Johnson Current ADP: 181.9 (better investment at cost)

Michael Carter Current ADP: 111.3 (that’s a bit high)



