Trade Proposal Lands Jets $137 Million QB to Replace Zach Wilson

The New York Jets experienced a nightmare scenario during the first preseason game of 2022 versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Zach Wilson went down on a non-contact injury and the fear on social media is he suffered a “right torn ACL”, per Pro Football Doc (David Chao).

By video, the news is not good.https://t.co/kgOMHGzmiA — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) August 13, 2022

However, after the game head coach Robert Saleh provided “no update” on his injured quarterback. He said we’ll wait to see what the MRI says.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh said ‘no update’ on QB Zach Wilson + refused to reveal what his sense is on situation, ‘my sense has always been opposite, we’ll wait until tomorrow’ + ‘I have information in my head, I’m just going to leave it alone’: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #NYJvsPHI pic.twitter.com/ltpotHCWUa — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 13, 2022

With that being the case, let’s hope for the best and expect the worst.

If Wilson is unable to go, the Jets still have a 2022 season to play. While it’s possible the team simply turns the rock over to veteran QB Joe Flacco, they wouldn’t be doing their due diligence if they didn’t explore other available options.

A Lot of Connective Tissue

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated was one of many on social media who started connecting the dots between the Jets organization and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

If Zach Wilson’s knee injury is significant, it’s worth noting that Jimmy Garoppolo’s position coach in San Francisco from 2017-20, Mike LaFleur, happens to be the Jets offensive coordinator. And of course Robert Saleh was with the Niners then too. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 13, 2022

The Jets have been jokingly referred to as “49ers east” because all of the coaches that came over when Robert Saleh was hired:

Mike LaFleur (offensive coordinator)

John Benton (offensive line coach)

The 49ers already came out earlier this offseason and announced that this was Trey Lance’s team moving forward. Within that same statement, they reiterated their desire to trade Garoppolo at some point this offseason.

The value of a potential trade hasn’t been what San Francisco has been looking for (which partially explains the long delay). Although this is exactly the kind of situation the 49ers were hoping for.

The Jets would only be interested in this trade if Wilson got hurt and he did. Now in theory a desperate Gang Green team could get involved and make a deal happen.

It would likely cost the Jets somewhere between a third and fifth-rounder to acquire the veteran quarterback. There is a need there, the two organizations have a lot of ties, and this could be the perfect band-aid for both sides.

The 49ers would get something for a player that is destined to hold a clipboard. While the Jets would be able to hold down the position at a minimum for the 2022 season.

Backup Plan

Wilson possibly going down with a serious injury stinks and there was a lot of promise for what he could do on this offense. However, with him potentially out, there is still a ton of talent on this team.

Connor Hughes of SNY says this Jets offensive line has the “potential” to be a top-10 unit and he even admitted that might be underselling it.

The #Jets had a good offensive line last year. They have since added a Pro Bowl left tackle & guard to it. Duane Brown – Laken Tomlinson – Connor McGovern – Alijah Vera-Tucker & George Fant has potential to be a top-10 grouping, and that might be underselling it. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 11, 2022

Additionally, they have an array of weapons from Breece Hall to Elijah Moore to Garrett Wilson among others.

With that much talent at their disposal, perhaps acquiring a proven veteran like Garoppolo could not only keep this season afloat but could have the potential to turn it around completely.

He is a guy that has been around the block and has had a ton of success in this league including bringing the 49ers to the Super Bowl.

The 30-year-old is entering the last year of his record-breaking $137 million contract in 2022. His cap hit for next season is just under $27 million, so it would have to be reworked to make this trade work.

However, if Garoppolo was going to do it for anyone it would be an opportunity to start in a place where he would have a ton of familiarity.

