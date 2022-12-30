Jets QB Zach Wilson Lands With QB Whisperer in Proposed Trade

A New York Jets quarterback might benefit from a change of scenery.

Former starting quarterback and current NFL analyst Paul Burmeister linked Zach Wilson as a potential trade target for the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason.

“There’s no long-term future here, as Patrick Mahomes’ MVP-caliber play has no end in sight. But this would be an ideal place for Wilson to learn and get well, as he’d be getting coached by the best in the business, and practicing alongside the league’s gold standard,” Burmeister explained via The 33rd Team.

“There’s not a great chance for Wilson to start – or play – in the near future, but there are places he could land and come out on the other side as a much better quarterback, and much more prepared to go win a starting job elsewhere.”

A Chance for Zach Wilson to Rebuild Himself With the Chiefs

For whatever reason Wilson has failed to develop over the year and a half since he was selected No. 2 overall by the Jets in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

In Kansas City, he would get a chance to take a deep breath without the pressure of being the No. 1 guy.

Patrick Mahomes is 27 years of age and has nine years left on his contract. The former Texas Tech product isn’t scheduled to hit free agency until the 2032 offseason.

In other words, he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

As Burmeister notes in his column, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has a fascination with acquiring “high-end talent” that didn’t work out in another place.

Kansas City’s backup Chad Henne is 37 years old and will be 38 by the start of the 2023 season. He is a lot closer to the end of his career than the beginning.

In theory, the Chiefs could acquire Wilson and groom him as the primary backup. Worst case he is a valuable break-the-glass emergency if anything were to ever happen to Mahomes.

Best case he is developed by one of the game’s best and can be flipped later for an additional asset.

A Few Other Teams That Could Make Sense for Zach Wilson-Jets Trade

Burmeister didn’t discuss what potential compensation could look like in a trade this offseason. However, there are tons of examples of quarterbacks being traded on their rookie contracts like Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen for recent context.

Two other NFC teams also cracked his list as possible destinations for Wilson this offseason.

Minnesota Vikings

Burmeister argued that getting time around veteran Kirk Cousins and head coach Kevin O’Connell “would do any young quarterback well.”

The Vikings’ backup is Nick Mullens a longtime journeyman who has a low ceiling. Wilson could easily overtake him for that role and could be an interesting dart throw for life after Cousins in the future.

Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford’s health is totally up in the air and there have been some whispers in league circles he could decide to retire. If that comes to fruition the Rams don’t really have life planned out for after Stafford.

Baker Mayfield has been a fun story but he is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

“Plain and simple, Stafford allowed Sean McVay to use the whole field in his passing attack. In this way, he could view Wilson as a blank canvas, a unique talent for a backup project. Wilson would have a lot to prove, but his physical gifts and upside could make him more attractive to McVay than current backups John Wolford and Bryce Perkins.”

The Jets have a decision to make this offseason. Do they wipe the slate clean and start fresh with someone else? Or give Wilson another year to develop behind the scenes to see if he can realize his full potential.