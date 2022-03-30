Jets QB Zach Wilson Spotted With New Woman on Miami Beach [LOOK]

In case you missed it, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is believed to be a single man.

Back in January of 2022, the New York Post reported that Wilson and high school girlfriend Abbey Gile had “scrubbed one another” off their social media accounts — and they had. Although neither has commented publicly on the hush-hush breakup, recent photos from both parties suggest that the longtime lovebirds may have split for good.

For example, MEGA and the New York Post spotted Wilson and his NYJ “best friend” Braxton Berrios at a Miami beach with a couple of ladies in bikinis. One unnamed blonde seemed to catch the youngster’s attention, as well as the paparazzi’s.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Playing the Field?

Wilson is well-versed in the art of living life in the spotlight. It’s almost like he was trained to do it since birth, which makes him a good fit in New York City.

His Instagram bio explains it best: “Work in silence and let success be your noise.”

As an NYC athlete, you have to be able to deal with the tabloids and the 22-year old quarterback never seems to make headlines for any off-the-field drama. That’s why when photos surface of Wilson with a new woman — especially one wearing a swimsuit — it’s almost shocking.

The actual camera shots are innocent, but they do suggest that the rumored “film junkie” is actually taking some time to enjoy himself for once. Head coach Robert Saleh has noted in the past that Wilson has a tendency to overwork and spend too much of his time at team facilities.

As great as that may seem from a development perspective, everyone needs a mental release.

For what it’s worth, Gile has been doing the same following the unexpected break. Wilson’s ex-girlfriend shared a picture from a Hawaii vacation in February on her Instagram, captioned: “On island time.”

Follow the Heavy On Jets Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest NYJ-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

Wilson’s Teammate Tour

Berrios and the 2021 rookie have become fast friends ever since OTAs, but the quarterback isn’t just visiting a buddy teammate in Florida. Wilson has been traveling around all offseason, meeting up with various wide receivers and pass-catchers to work on chemistry.

and people say Zach Wilson ain't motivated to succeed. yea ok. #Jets https://t.co/xYiouG0OU6 — Mike Obermuller (@obermuller_nyj) March 17, 2022

He’s already met with Corey Davis and C.J. Uzomah in Nashville, as well as Elijah Moore and Berrios in Miami. Wilson was also seen training with fellow QB Trey Lance in Los Angeles.

At the annual NFL league meetings, Coach Saleh joked that the Jets signal-caller has been “on tour” this offseason, adding that “it’s cool that [Wilson] is putting in the work” with teammates.

Yep, it’s been a busy “vacation” for the BYU product — who is always on the move. He spent Super Bowl week crashing with Berrios as well and posted a photo with NFL superstars Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook and George Kittle.

Wilson also made an appearance back home in Utah this winter but as summer gets closer and closer, Jets fans can’t wait to see their quarterback on a flight to New York once again.

Follow @obermuller_nyj and @BoyGreen25 on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!