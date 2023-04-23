Aaron Rodgers Delivers Strong Message to Jets QB Zach Wilson: Report

It seems inevitable that Aaron Rodgers will eventually be traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets.

Once that comes to fruition, Zach Wilson will go from the No. 2 pick to No. 2 on the depth chart. Rich Cimini of ESPN revealed something “that should help soften the blow of being demoted” on Sunday, April 23.

“Here’s one positive: Wilson, through communication with Rodgers, received a glowing report on new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.”

Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson Have Been Talking Amid Jets-Packers Trade Rumors

JUST IN: Zach Wilson, Aaron Rodgers now talking amid Jets-Packers trade rumors

Rodgers has reached out to Wilson this offseason amid all the rumors of them eventually becoming teammates in New York.

As Cimini noted, A-Rod sang the sweet praises of new Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to Wilson.

Hackett spent three seasons in Green Bay from 2019 through 2021 crossing over with Rodgers for each of those years.

In back-to-back seasons Rodgers walked home with MVP honors.

Here were his combined statistical achievements from 2020 through 2021:

85 passing touchdowns

9 interceptions

8,414 passing yards

69.8 completion percentage

Beyond the proof in the pudding statistical argument Rodgers likely sold Wilson on, perhaps more important is the coaching aspect.

I’ve spoken to a few former players that have worked with Hackett before and they said he makes things fun. A player’s coach that can get the best out of you.

A lot of people have let his brief and unsatisfying tenure as the Denver Broncos head coach cloud their perception of who he is. As head coach Robert Saleh noted there’s a reason Hackett was in a position to be hired in the first place.

Hackett has a rich history of succeeding with a variety of different quarterbacks, developing young talent, and putting them in a position to succeed.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.