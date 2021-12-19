Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson Explain Offensive Disappearance in Week 15

After a hot start in Miami, the New York Jets offense went M.I.A. during the second half as the Dolphins buckled down and adjusted their strategy.

It was very reminiscent of the Philadelphia Eagles loss in which Zach Wilson had three touchdown drives during the first two quarters and none during the final two. It was the same story today as the Jets led 17-10 at halftime and lost 31-24 with a defensive score as the lone points after the break.

Obviously, some blame falls on Wilson being that he’s the quarterback but there was plenty wrong with this unit as a whole in quarters three and four.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Saleh Speaks on Miami Clampdown





Play



Robert Saleh Postgame Press Conference (12/19) | New York Jets at Miami Dolphins | NFL Head coach Robert Saleh speaks with reporters following the Dolphins game. #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets videos: bit.ly/2rkCbal For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/jets/ Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/nyjets Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/nyjets/ Get the App: goo.gl/wg7imm 2021-12-19T21:33:47Z

After the game, head coach Robert Saleh addressed the lack of second-half offense from a defensive perspective, during his postgame press conference.

“They did a good job getting in man coverage and all that stuff,” the Jets HC began, “which is the best way, just play them with good eye discipline and early in that third quarter, establishing the line of scrimmage from a defensive standpoint and even the drive that we had going with the two explosives like I talked about — we finally get something going and we gave it back with a sack-fumble so we could never get anything rolling in the second half.”

That fumble was Wilson’s only turnover in Week 15 and it was a killer. The rookie was under pressure for what felt like the entire second half and on certain plays he was caught holding the ball because of tight coverage downfield.

Let me be clear though, the second-half struggles were a collaborative effort. As Saleh mentioned, Dolphins HC Brian Flores switched up his game plan bringing his secondary up in tight man coverage.

They were able to do this because the Jets had no deep threat that scared them — I’m looking at you, Denzel Mims and Keelan Cole.

Wilson’s favorite targets were Jamison Crowder and his tight ends (Tyler Kroft, Ryan Griffin and Trevon Wesco combined for five receptions off five targets). These are all underneath options, not downfield threats.

Zach Wilson had a terrific 1st half and the offense was in rhythm Then the offensive line began to collapse big time from Miami’s heavy blitz. WRs doing nothing to get open We miss Elijah Moore, Corey Davis & George Fant big time — 𝙅𝙀𝙏𝙎 𝙈𝙀𝘿𝙄𝘼🛫 (@NYJets_Media) December 19, 2021

This offense is really missing Elijah Moore and Corey Davis right now and the effect of their absence is starting to impact other areas. For example, the offensive line allowed one sack in the first half and five in the second.

With George Fant out and Alijah Vera-Tucker on the sidelines for part of this stretch, the Dolphins pass rush targeted backups like Conor McDermott and Dan Feeney. Starting right tackle Morgan Moses was having a difficult time holding his edge as well the longer the ball stuck inside the pocket.

Wilson talked about this domino effect of inefficiency after the game. He stated: “Yeah, once you get man coverage [the quick passing] kind of goes away, right? You gotta let guys try and win, you gotta give them time to win on routes, and so it’s gonna cause me to hitch on some but they’ll probably give up some down the field. Unfortunately, we didn’t capitalize on any of those but for the most part, it’s gotta be earned when those [defenders] step up like that. I was trying to do my best of just sitting in the pocket and trusting the protection and just trying to give those guys a shot down the field.”

Follow the Heavy On Jets Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest NYJ-related daily content, analysis, features and more!