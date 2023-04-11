New QB Contract Details Answers Pressing Zach Wilson Jets Question

The New York Jets signed veteran quarterback Tim Boyle to a contract on Thursday, April 6.

We now know the specific details of his deal via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

It is a one-year deal for $1.08 million and it includes $75,000 in guarantees. There is a chance for Boyle to earn an additional $75,000 “if he’s on the roster” in Week 1.

The Buffalo Jet Fan on Twitter simply said “camp body” in response to the contract details for Boyle.

Tim Boyle Contract Details Ends Zach Wilson Speculation

When Boyle was initially added to the team there was speculation on social media that could mean the end of Zach Wilson.

One Twitter user said, “I don’t know who tf Tim Boyle is, but I can tell you he’s better than Zach Wilson.”

“Zach Wilson really lost his job to Tim Boyle” a social media user exclaimed.

The Jet Press confidently said on social that they expect “Tim Boyle to be QB2 over Zach Wilson.”

The Jet Press continued in a separate tweet that the expectation is there will be a competition for the backup job between Boyle and Wilson in 2023.

“Barring a sudden and drastic turnaround from Wilson, I imagine Boyle will be QB2 to begin the year.”

However, the contract tells a far different story.

In 2022 the Jets were valued at $5.4 billion as a franchise, per Statista. $75K is relative peanuts to a multi-billion dollar organization.

That contract doesn’t even guarantee Boyle will be on the roster in 2023 let alone be ahead of Wilson on the depth chart.

A Twitter user said “Godspeed if you prefer” Boyle over Wilson as the backup quarterback.

Luke Grant was even more colorful on social media with the Boyle-Wilson comparisons:

“We’re at the point where Jets Twitter thinks that Tim Boyle and his 3 career TDs to 8 INTs is better than Zach Wilson. Like, what are we doing? He was a s*** starter but let’s not be dumb.”

The Truth Behind the Tim Boyle-Zach Wilson Jets QB Room

The Boyle addition makes sense for the Jets especially considering the delays in the trade discussions for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

With offseason training programs starting on Monday, April 17, the Jets would prefer to have a QB in the room that knows the system. Boyle has entered the chat.

The first three years of his professional career were spent in Green Bay. The latter two of those seasons overlapped with current Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

He knows the system and will be a valuable resource for the other quarterbacks and pieces on the offensive side of the ball.

However, the talk about him being a lock to be the Jets QB2 in 2023 is malarkey.

Both head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas said they were going to ride with Wilson “through hell or high water.”

A $75,000 financial guarantee to a career journeyman with zero proven production at the NFL level doesn’t change that.

You may not like the fact that Wilson is the QB2 for the Jets, but that is the reality on Tuesday, April 11.