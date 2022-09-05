Jets Abruptly Cut Young RB, Add Some Depth to Trenches

The New York Jets went through some roster gymnastics ahead of the season opener versus the Baltimore Ravens.

Gang Green announced on social media that they signed veteran offensive lineman Conor McDermott. In a corresponding move, they surprisingly cut running back Zonovan Knight.

We've signed OL Conor McDermott and released RB Zonovan Knight. — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 5, 2022

No Not Him!

The Jets only had one backup offensive tackle on the roster after the final 53-man roster cuts.

That man was Max Mitchell who was selected with the No. 111 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft.

So it made sense that they wanted to add some more beef and protection for whoever is playing quarterback. A McDermott reunion made sense when he got back healthy.

Although what was marked as a bit of a surprise was the abrupt release of Knight.

Head coach Robert Saleh was just throwing a ton of rose petals at his feet for doing the improbable of making an NFL roster as an undrafted free agent.

A week later he is handed his walking papers. The NFL is a cold business and nothing is ever guaranteed. For what it’s worth Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News told me during our interview on my podcast moments after the story broke, that he would anticipate Knight being brought back on the practice squad.

A Difference of Opinion

The thing that is even stranger than Knight getting cut for McDermott is who they kept over him.

Ty Johnson was the apple of everyone’s eye during the 2021 offseason. A try-hard from the Detroit Lions who scratched and clawed his way to a role with the Jets.

However last season he disappointed with a slew of key drops and just didn’t take advantage of his opportunities on the football field.

So much so that from a Jets fan’s perspective, he wasn’t even expected to make the roster. Despite that noise, Johnson was penciled in as the third or fourth running back behind roster locks Breece Hall and Michael Carter.

