Knicks Expected to ‘Find New Home’ For Key Starter: Report

It’s going to be a busy offseason for the New York Knicks as they look to retool the roster and find a way to get back to the playoffs.

While many of the youngsters like RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley look like locks to return, the same can’t be said for some of the veterans such as Kemba Walker and Alec Burks.

In the case of Burks, he’s somebody who played a big role for New York last season as he was asked to play out of position at point guard, but he’s still expected to move on this offseason.

This news comes from Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer who reports the Knicks are looking to free up about $25 million in cap space to land a point guard this summer.

Burks Being Shipped Away?

Burks is a valuable piece to have, but he’s certainly more effective when he’s not running the offense.

Despite his value, the Knicks seem to be looking at him as a dollar sign that needs to be moved.

“In forecasting their offseason dealings, the Knicks are said to be targeting roughly $25 million in room to be able to chase Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson, and they are expected to find new homes for Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel, among other moves,” writes Fischer.

If the Knicks can land a big-name point guard like Brunson, moving Burks is something that wouldn’t upset too many people, but if he was moved in return for nothing there could be some issues.

This news actually comes on the heels of the bombshell reporting from The Athletic’s Shams Charania where it’s reported Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have reached an impasse with contract talks. Potential landing spots if Irving leaves Brooklyn include the Knicks.

Fischer reports the Knicks would still have an uphill battle in getting Irving to join them.

“Even if New York pivoted away from Brunson, who league personnel widely believe will return to Dallas, the Knicks would have a large gap to meet Irving’s contractual wishes,” he wrote.

New Look Knicks

Burks would be a big loss for the Knicks considering the role he played for them last season, but he didn’t exactly help the Knicks get back to the playoffs either.

What New York will be counting on the most is a big leap forward for their young players like RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley. Another thing the Knicks will need is Julius Randle to recapture his All-NBA form. If his contract extension kicks in and he continues on the path he’s on, that would be rough for the Knicks.

While development is important, landing a point guard would be arguably the biggest move the team can make. Landing Irving, Brunson, Terry Rozier, or just about anybody on the market would be an upgrade. Kemba Walker wasn’t the answer, but any of those three names above would go a long way to improving the Knicks.

Nothing is set in stone, so it’s going to be important to keep an eye on the upcoming offseason moves.

