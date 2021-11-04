New York Knicks Trolled After Loss to Indiana Pacers

The New York Knicks have gotten off to a nice start this season, and there’s a lot of excitement from the fanbase through these eight games.

Notoriously, fans were in the streets after the double overtime win over the Boston Celtics saying the team was going to take it all the way. Obviously, there’s a long way for the team to go if they want that to happen, but the early returns have been nice.

While the rest of the video is filled with a lot of obscenities, one fan came up to the mic and said “bing bong” into it, and the rest is history.

Since then, the Knicks have incorporated the phrase into their home games, the players have been saying it and the NBA has been tweeting it.

Unfortunately, other teams see that low hanging fruit as bit of a target early into the season and you can now count the Indiana Pacers as the latest to troll the Knicks after a victory.

Bing Bong

The Knicks are on a two game losing streak following the Wednesday night loss to the Pacers, and Indiana immediately tweeted out the phrase after the victory.

This is the second time this has happened to the Knicks this season, with the first one coming courtesy of the Orlando Magic. Having a video with overconfident fans in it go viral after the first game will certainly cause this type of reaction, but it’s likely all done in playful fun. Then again, the Pacers Twitter account did seem to have a lot of fun beating the Knicks.

IT'S A BEAUTIFUL DAY TO BEAT THE KNICKS — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 4, 2021

The Knicks will now have to break their streak against the defending NBA champs Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks haven’t gotten off to a good start this season, but they are still led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and that makes them very dangerous. He’s been expanding his outside shot, and if he’s able to start hitting that with consistency, look out NBA.

How Do the Knicks Bounce Back?

Something that has become a bit clearer this season is RJ Barrett is ready to take the next step. While Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier are the newest players are drew the most excitement in the offseason, Barrett’s development has been key to the early success.

Through eight games, he’s averaging close to 20 points per game and is shooting over 40 percent from three. If there was any question as to whether he can carry more of an offensive load, it looks like those have been answered.

Julius Randle is still the clear alpha on the team, but with weapons all around him, his playmaking can really be displayed and Barrett has taken advantage of that so far. The Knicks will need to be firing on all cylinders if they want to break their losing streak, but if they get back to what’s made them successful early on in the season, then they should be just fine.

The Knicks weren’t going to keep up this torrid pace all season, so a bit of cooling is nothing to worry about.

