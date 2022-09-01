Former Top 10 Pick Wants Trade From Knicks: Report

The New York Knicks have made a lot of good moves this offseason, and they’ve even engaged in trade talks that would bring Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell into town.

Talks still seem to be far apart on Mitchell, and a new wrinkle has been introduced after New York signed RJ Barrett to an extension, effectively taking him out of the talks unless the Jazz are willing to bring on his “poison pill” that’s included.

As the two sides work to find something that works, it seems like a new name has popped up that could be included in talks and that’s Cam Reddish.

It’s been reported the Lakers have shown interest in the former lottery pick, and now the Knicks might find themselves dangling him even more as he requested a trade according to the New York Post’s Marc Berman.

Reddish Wants Out

The trade that brought Reddish over last year was a puzzling one as the Knicks gave up a draft pick in the deal only to never give the former top 10 pick consistent playing time.

Coach Tom Thibodeau was reportedly never a fan of the trade, and that showed when it came to playing time.

“The Knicks didn’t have a plan for him,” a source told Berman. “They traded for him without one and still don’t have one. He would like a bigger opportunity somewhere.”

Requesting a trade makes a lot of sense for Reddish as there still seems to be a battle for minutes in New York, and it’s clear the young forward does have some potential that can still be realized.

Perhaps that can be fulfilled with the Lakers or even the Jazz, but it’s looking clear by the day that it won’t happen with the Knicks. Berman reports the Jazz haven’t shown much interest in him.

“There is no indication Jazz president Danny Ainge prefers Reddish in the package for himself,” he wrote.

With other teams showing interest in the forward, there’s little reason for New York to hang onto him unless they plan on sending him out there for 30 minutes a game, something that looks very unlikely following the Barrett extension.

Awkward Timing

A menace in the passing lanes 🦴 #NBADefenseWeek pic.twitter.com/LvU3zOjFhT — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) September 1, 2022

The report coming out couldn’t have happened at a worse time as it came on Reddish’s birthday. Shortly after the Post dropped the bombshell, the Knicks wished the forward a happy birthday on Instagram and Twitter. Naturally, it was bombarded by fans reminding the Knicks that he wants out.

Even more bizarre, the team showed a highlight play from Reddish of him making a steal and then an easy basket. Reddish didn’t play very often last year, so it’s impressive they were able to find something to show off during his tenure as a Knick.

Him being traded to another team wouldn’t guarantee more playing time, but it’s hard to argue that it wouldn’t be more available on a team like the Jazz or Lakers than it would be with New York. Then again, the Lakers are retooling for a championship run, so giving heavy minutes to an unproven might be something they want to avoid.

READ NEXT: Knicks Star Slammed as ‘Most Overrated’ of Past Decade