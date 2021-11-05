New York Knicks Tried Trading For Blossoming Pacers Rookie: Report

The NBA Draft is long over and the season has begun, but the New York Knicks might still be feeling remorseful after letting one of their reported targets slip away.

Sharpshooter Chris Duarte was looked at in the draft by both the Knicks and the Warriors, but he ended up being drafted by the Indiana Pacers, and he’s been a bright spot for them so far.

Through nine games, a small sample size of course, he’s averaging 16.9 points per game, including 42.9 percent from three. While he’s just a rookie, he was slotted directly into the starting lineup for the Pacers and he’s putting up very good numbers already.

In fact, his stats are pretty much in line with Evan Fournier, who was the big signing for the Knicks in the offseason. If the team was able to grab Duarte in the draft, perhaps there’s a world where Fournier wouldn’t be on the Knicks. Would life even be different for fans?

Knicks Tried For Duarte Twice

Warriors, Knicks pursue Chris Duarte after #Pacers draft him https://t.co/15O0HS5YTP — J. Michael (@ThisIsJMichael) July 30, 2021

According to J. Michael, previously of the Indianapolis Star, the Knicks and Warriors both tried to snag Duarte from the Pacers after they drafted him.

“Long after the NBA Draft concluded Thursday, there were exchanges between the Pacers, Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks for the 6-6 forward,” reported Michael.

A trade never came to fruition and Duarte has blossomed with the Pacers. This type of player would’ve fit right into with the new-look Knicks, and he would have also shined with the Warriors.

Instead, the Pacers secured a player who started immediately and has been a bright spot on the otherwise struggling team.

Would the Knicks Be Better With Him?

It’s tough to say if the Knicks would be any better off with Duarte on the roster. With Fournier having a strong start to the season himself, it’d be easy to say that they’d be just same or even worse with a rookie in the starting lineup.

Fournier’s able to bring veteran leadership to the team, and he also has some postseason experience to bring to the table. It’s important to remember that him and Randle broke a record in their season opener together.

As of right now, Fournier and Duarte have shockingly similar stats, so it seems like a wash at this point.

Historic night. First time in Knicks history that two players scored at least 30 points each in the team’s season opener. pic.twitter.com/Ia1ErIXPtX — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) October 21, 2021

One thing that is working in Duarte’s favor is his age. RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin and Mitchell Robinson are all young players that will continue to grow over the next several seasons. Duarte could’ve been on of them and it would have formed a core that could potentially become dominant in a year or so.

Meanwhile, Fournier is already 29 years old, which isn’t old by any means, but he’ll be on the opposite side of 30 once the core blossoms. Barrett looks like he’s already turned a corner this season and there’s no reason to suspect that progress will slow down.

The reality is that the Knicks have a bright future, perhaps for the first time in a decade, so it’ll be excited to follow the team. After returning to the playoffs last season, it’s looking like they’ll be doing the same this season, especially if they are able to keep up their early season success.

They have a tough test ahead of them in the Milwaukee Bucks, so it’ll be interesting to see how they play against the defending NBA champs.

