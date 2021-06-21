New York Knicks Could Target ‘Best Perimeter Defender’ of 2021 NBA Draft Class

While it was nice for the New York Knicks to have returned to postseason play for the first time since the 2012-13 season, their first-round exit further demonstrated their need to make an upgrade at the point guard position.

The Knicks could fill this void by trading for a point guard like Lonzo Ball, Damian Lillard or Kemba Walker. But should that route not come to fruition, then New York could get the point guard they need in the NBA draft.

At the moment, the Knicks own four picks in the draft: Nos. 19, 21, 32 and 58. But they can put themselves in a better position to select one of the draft’s best point guards by trading up. And, according to the New York Post’s Marc Berman, the Knicks have been talking about doing just that, hoping to use their two first-round picks to get somewhere in the “late-lottery position.”

Should the Knicks manage to trade up, ESPN’s Seth Greenberg noted to the New York Post that Baylor point guard Davion Mitchell could be a good choice for them.

Mitchell, however, has been projected to go somewhere around No. 8 to 10 in the draft. So New York may need to sacrifice more than they’re willing to select the guard.

Mitchell’s Background

Standing at 6-feet, 2-inches tall, Mitchell is a point guard who starred on Baylor’s national champion-winning team this past season.

The junior played and started in all 30 of the Bears’ games, was selected to the All-Big 12 team and was voted the Big 12’s Defensive Player of the Year. He was one of the team’s most reliable players on both ends of the court with averages of 14.0 points, 5.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 33.0 minutes per game.

The 2020-21 season marked Mitchell’s second season competing for Baylor, as he transferred to the school after spending his first season at Auburn. He sat out the 2018-19 season and made his debut at Baylor in the 2019-20 season, during which he was named the 2020 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

Mitchell’s Game

The 22-year-old guard has a lot to offer as a two-way player. He did a bit of it all at Baylor as its starting point guard. He led the team in assists with 5.5 per game, and his scoring average of 14.0 points was third-best on the Bears.

Even better, Mitchell was an efficient scorer. He shot 51.1% from the field overall and connected on 44.7% of his 3-pointers — both notable improvements from his 40.9% from the field and 32.4% on 3-pointers during the 2019-20 season.





Davion Mitchell's scoring and passing ability was a key factor in Baylor's run to the 2021 NCAA tournament championship, averaging 13.5 points, 5.8 assists, and 1.7 steals over their six games.

But the biggest appeal of his game could be on the defensive end.

NBA Canada’s Kyle Irving went as far to say that Mitchell could be “the best perimeter defender in this draft class” and spoke highly of his defensive skills:

His in-your-face defence pairs well with his quickness and physicality to make life as difficult as possible for opposing ball-handlers. He’s pesky and gritty on that end of the floor, taking pride in shutting down his opponents with a willingness to pick up his assignment as far as 94-feet from the basket. His lateral quickness and defensive instincts allow him to often beat opponents to their spot, drawing charges or swiping steals without fouling.

It’s no secret that Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has a penchant for defense, so if he were able to get a rookie he could trust on both ends of the court, that could be an ideal fit. Mitchell’s ability to defend without fouling is also an appealing factor that can help him earn and maintain playing time.

Mitchell’s Limitations

At 22 years old, Mitchell is an older NBA draft prospect. This could be appealing to Thibodeau because he’s more experienced, but it could also limit his potential for growth as an NBA player.

NBA Canada’s Irving and NBADraft.net have both noted that Mitchell’s leaping ability is limited. So even if he tries to be an aggressive scorer in the league, he’ll likely struggle to finish in the paint — especially given he is only 6-foot-2. In addition, Mitchell does not get to the charity stripe much, nor does he shoot well when he does get foul shots. During his junior season, the point guard shot just 64.1% on 2.1 free throw attempts per game.

