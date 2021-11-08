Knicks D Yields 37 to Cavs Journeyman as Disturbing Trend Continues

We know that NBA opponents tend to raise their games when they play at the Mecca of Basketball, Madison Square Garden. But what’s happening this year is just plain ridiculous.

It was on display on Sunday night at MSG when the Knicks hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers. Point guard Ricky Rubio, who had scored a total of 24 points in his previous four games and was averaging 11.4 points off the bench for the Cavs, seemingly could not miss. Rubio was 13-for-19 from the field for 37 points, and made eight of the nine 3-pointers he attempted on the night.

It was a career high for Rubio, who is with his fourth team in four years, accomplished here in his 11th NBA season at the age of 31. Rubio’s performance was so impressive that even LeBron James popped up to comment, tweeting that Rubio was, “going INSANE in the Garden.”

Rubio going INSANE in the garden right now!!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames)

But of more interest to New York fans is the tweet that came from NBA reporter Rob Perez, who noted that in three of the five home games the Knicks have played this year, an opponent has scored a career high.

this is the New York Knicks’ 5th home game of the season. in 3 out of those 5, a player on the visiting team has recorded their career-high points scored: 1) Jaylen Brown (46)

2) OG Anunoby (36)

3) Ricky Rubio (37) wtf is going on at Madison Square Garden…. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 8, 2021

The Celtics’ Jaylen Brown had 46 points against the Knicks in the season opener on October 20. Twelve days later, against the Raptors, the Knicks allowed a career-best 36 to OG Anunoby.

There was also the white-hot night from Cole Anthony of the Magic, who had 29 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists at MSG on October 24, and while that was not a career high, it was the second-most points of his career.

Even against Cleveland, rookie Evan Mobley, playing his 11th game, had 27 points. It is a short career so far, but that is his best scoring output yet.

The Knicks Defense Has Mysteriously Collapsed

Of course, it’s always nice for out-of-town folks to leave Manhattan with a nice memory. But the Knicks so far this season have been far too generous with in doling out good times to the tourist teams. The Knicks are now 2-3 at home, and have looked pretty bad on the defensive end in compiling that record.

The team’s defensive rating at home is now 112.8 points per 100 possessions at home, which ranks 26th in the NBA. The Knicks are better—108.0 points per 100 possessions—on the road defensively, but tat is still not great. They rank 19th in the NBA in that category.

Overall, the team’s defensive rating is 110.5, which is 27th in the NBA. That is difficult to fathom for a team that defined itself by its defense last year, with a rating of 107.8, which was fourth in the league. The Knicks and Grizzlies (who are 29th in defense this season) are the only teams that are in the Bottom 10 defensively after being in the Top 10 last year.

A new career-high 37 PTS for Ricky Rubio on his 8th triple of the night

Next Home Game: (Gulp) Milwaukee Bucks

Coach Tom Thibodeau was, rightly, annoyed after the game. The Cavaliers have played well this year, but the Knicks allowed Cleveland to dominate the second half and shoot 54.4% from the field and 54.3% from the 3-point line.

“Just be ready to play,” Thibodeau said. “The games keep coming, they come fast. Everyone in the league is good. Gotta be ready, gotta play with an edge. Our defense wasn’t very good. Our rebounding was not very good. And if we’re going to rely just strictly on offense, we are going to pay a price for it.”

"Our defense wasn't very good. Our rebounding wasn't very good. If we're gonna rely strictly on offense, we're gonna pay a price for it." – Tom Thibodeau

The good news for the Knicks is that the games do, in fact, keep coming and the next one is on the road, Monday night in Philadelphia. But the team returns home on Wednesday to face Milwaukee. If you are wondering, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s career high is 52 points in a game. Stay tuned.