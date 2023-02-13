Derrick Rose Makes Final Call on Future With Knicks

The NBA trade deadline came and went this season and the New York Knicks still find themselves rostering multiple players who were once heavily rumored to be probable outbound trade assets, with Derrick Rose being arguably the most noteworthy of the remaining bunch.

Leading into February 9, reports stated that the front office was looking to “do right” by their veteran guard, and was focusing their attention on trying to find a new home for the former MVP by way of a mid-season deal.

However, as of this writing, Rose remains on the Knicks roster and, despite being rumored as a possible buyout candidate, it seems as though his tenure with the club is likely to continue on through the remainder of this season.

Though some may assume the 34-year-old would be a bit upset with his current situation, when speaking with Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, Rose’s tone seemed to be rather upbeat, as he gave off a “make the best of things” type of attitude with his comments on the matter.

“I’m still here,” Rose said. “So my mindset has to be, ‘OK, I’m gonna be here.'”

Derrick Rose Not Asking For Buyout From Knicks https://t.co/ysz5yivhPj — RealGM (@RealGM) February 13, 2023

Despite his nonexistent role within the rotation and his 21-straight DNP streak, Rose has been a consummate professional throughout the 2022-23 campaign, seamlessly shifting his attention from being a proven on-court provider to a leader on the sidelines.

Knicks ‘Wouldn’t Totally Dismiss a Buyout’

Though Rose is focused on staying put in the Big Apple moving forward, Bondy noted in his piece that there are rumblings that suggest the Knicks still could consider buying out the point guard in the near future.

“Still, a source close to the situation wouldn’t totally dismiss a buyout after the dust settled on the new rosters after a crazy trade deadline. It figures to be a very crowded buyout market — especially for point guards — which theoretically diminishes Rose’s chances of finding another team. Russell Westbrook, John Wall, Patrick Beverly and Reggie Jackson are all expected to agree to buyouts, if they haven’t already, with their respective teams,” Bondy wrote.

“A source close to the situation wouldn’t totally dismiss a buyout after the dust settled on the new rosters.” Bucks were in on Rose before the deadline, so this might be something to keep an eye on.https://t.co/muUSQQkWJ6 — Dalton Sell (@sell_dalton) February 13, 2023

Leading up to the deadline, the veteran was linked to several interested ball clubs, with the title-contending Milwaukee Bucks being seen as the most significant pursuer of the guard.

Should the Knicks opt to part ways with Rose via buyout, there are bound to be several of these former possible trade partners that will look to sign him on the open market.

Currently in the second season of a three-year, $43.5 million contract, the point guard is posting per-game averages of 5.8 points, 1.8 assists, and 1.5 rebounds.

Questions Arise Over Knicks’ Deadline Deal

The New York Knicks did manage to execute a deal prior to this year’s deadline, as they acquired veteran wing Josh Hart from the Portland Trail Blazers on February 9.

Though there have been many who have praised the front office for the transaction, with Magic Johnson and Richard Jefferson going as far as to make boisterous claims and predictions of what his impact on the club could be, Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale has his reservations about the deal, as he questioned Hart’s fit with this current rotation in a February 9 piece.

“He remains All First Team Shoots Worse From Three Than You Think; he arrives in New York hitting under 31 percent of his triples on the season. His impending free agency (player option), meanwhile, is either part of the appeal or a possible hangup. On the one hand, the Knicks just landed a player they couldn’t afford to sign outright, who played with Jalen Brunson at Villanova. On the other hand, Hart could leave for nothing or cost an exorbitant amount the front office feels compelled to bankroll after shipping out a first-round pick to get him. This isn’t a move you make for a rental—rationally speaking, anyway. Hart may very well provide a two-way jolt, and New York created a pair of roster spots with this three-for-one swap. But having multiple first-round picks and an organizational propensity for devaluing rookie rotation slots isn’t license to reorient assets without materially moving the needle. And immediately, it isn’t clear how much of a needle-mover Hart will be,” Favale wrote.

ANOTHER 3 FROM 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/oVsAiLEGuc — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) February 12, 2023

Despite Favale’s concerns, Hart had himself quite an eventful debut as a member of the Knicks during a February 11 home-tilt against the Utah Jazz, as he finished the contest with 11 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals on 66.7% shooting from distance and served as a key cog in their 31 win of the season.