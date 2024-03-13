Latest Donovan Mitchell Update Is Bad News for New York Knicks

While the New York Knicks look to be getting healthy and have proven to be one of the top teams in the NBA when they are, there’s always the need for more. Knicks fans are always looking to improve and that’s not going to change because of the success the team has found. The top target for the fans has been Donovan Mitchell, but the latest update on him isn’t promising.

Sam Amico of Hoops Wire believes Mitchell will sign an extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I predict Mitchell signs max extension with Cavs. But how things play out from here could have something to do with that. I’ve been told repeatedly he’s happy in Cleveland.”

Mitchell has played the best basketball of his career for the Cavaliers. His 28.3 points per game last season were the most of his career and his 6.2 assists this season are the most of his career. The team has found success, too, sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference with a 41-24 record.

Mitchell’s Former Teammate Talks Him Coming to Knicks

Despite Mitchell never coming out and saying he wanted to play for the New York Knicks since he’s been on the Cleveland Cavaliers, the national media has done nothing but suggest he wants to be in New York.

After the Knicks game against the Orlando Magic on March 8, Joe Ingles talked about Mitchell coming to the Knicks, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post.

“I think when there was talk about him coming to New York, the team wasn’t doing that great. I think the way the team is now — I think he’s pretty happy with the way the things are going in Cleveland,” Ingles, an Australian, said. “But it still wouldn’t surprise me. … He’s a New York kid. If I could play in Melbourne and make the same amount of money, like, why wouldn’t you think about it?”

Ingles followed that up by saying that even when they were together with the Utah Jazz, they all heard the rumors about Mitchell to the Knicks.

What Mitchell Would Bring to the Knicks

Pairing Jalen Brunson and Mitchell defensively can be worrisome given their height. However, head coach Tom Thibodeau usually finds a way for his defense to succeed. Brunson and Mitchell would have to get used to playing with each other, but that shouldn’t be an issue given they can play without the ball.

Julius Randle plays with the ball in his hands a ton and so does Darius Garland. It wouldn’t be perfect at first, but they’re too talented to not figure it out at some point.

The Knicks would get one of the top scorers in basketball, someone who can score from all over the court. Mitchell’s one of the best three-point shooters in the league, shooting nearly 37 and. 38% on over nine attempts per game during his two seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

New York would need to trade for Mitchell this offseason and in January, Fred Katz of The Athletic reported that the Knicks long-term plan to add a star was likely going to be in the summer. Perhaps, he was hinting at Mitchell.

“The long-term plan remains to add a star to the core that’s already present, but the organization still does not expect that star, whoever he may be, to become available until this summer at the earliest, league sources tell The Athletic.”