Viral Video of Donovan Mitchell at MSG Sparks Knicks Rumors

New York Knicks fans started their courtship of Jazz star Donovan Mitchell immediately after Utah’s season came to an end.

With Damian Lillard now seemingly in the rearview mirror, New York can shift focus to the Jazz and Mitchell. The Jazz had another disappointing end to their season, and there was the thought process that Mitchell was out of there is they fizzled out yet again.

That very scenario played out, so Knicks fans think they have a real shot at acquiring the star to build around. While nothing concrete has been revealed as of yet, there are some small teases that fans have been running with.

Donovan Mitchell attended Game 7 of New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins series at Madison Square Garden and recorded a video that went viral on social media.

Some fans noticed that he was recording the retired numbers in the stands, leading them to wonder if he wanted his own number up in the rafters at Madison Square Garden one day.

The Rumors Begin

Donovan Mitchell went to Madison Square Garden tonight to admire the retired Knicks jerseys in the rafters..a hockey game happened to be taking place at the same time pic.twitter.com/j551V4QrO4 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) May 16, 2022

Mitchell has roots in the New York City area, so it makes sense that he comes back home in the offseason, and given he got to witness a Game 7 victory, it seems like this was a successful trip.

Unfortunately for Knicks fans, Mitchell is locked into a lengthy contract with the Jazz, so the only way he could come to New York to play basketball is through a big trade. A hypothetical trade would cost the Knicks much of their young talent, and it’d also likely require them to part ways with either Julius Randle or Evan Fournier.

For many Knicks fans that wouldn’t be a problem, but there are some out there who’d like to see this young core grow and blossom together. RJ Barrett had his best season as a pro this past year, and he’d likely be somebody the Jazz ask for in return in any potential trade.

He still has a long way to go to reach All-Star potential, but he’s well on his way at the moment.

Big Offseason Ahead

The first domino to fall this offseason will be the NBA Draft Lottery. On May 17 the Knicks will find out where they’ll be picking in the upcoming NBA Draft. This position will play a big role in what they do this offseason because getting a high pick means they’ll be able to fill one of their holes through the draft.

Getting a player like Jaden Ivey would mean the Knicks might not need to pull off a blockbuster deal for a point guard since they could just draft their guy. Getting a lower pick would mean more needs to be done, so they’ll have to hope the ping pong balls bounce in their favor.

There are problems outside of just the point guard position that’ll need to be addressed as well, and Mitchell Robinson’s future is one of them. He’s a free agent this offseason and if the Knicks don’t want to pay him, there’s a good chance somebody else will. When healthy he’s been a solid part of the lineup, but that his health problems are always a question mark for him.

