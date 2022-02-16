Donovan Mitchell Breaks Silence on Knicks Rumors

If there’s been one team Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has been linked to over the years it’s the New York Knicks.

There are plenty of teams around the NBA who could use the services of Mitchell, but the Knicks have stood tall among the crowd. A reason for this is that Mitchell’s father works within the New York Mets organization, and Mitchell grew up in the area.

Homecomings are always a feel-good story in sports, and although it hasn’t worked out for Kemba Walker, he was able to create a lot of buzz in the city because the Knicks traded for him.

Back in January, there were rumors swirling that Mitchell was just “a first-round exit” away from being a Knick.

This would obviously be a dream player for the Knicks to grab because he only seems to be getting better each year, and he’d fit right in on the timeline with some of the other young players on the roster such as Obi Toppin, RJ Barrett and even Julius Randle.

Of course, all of this is still a rumor at this point, and Mitchell himself tried to set the record straight in an interview with Yahoo Sports! reporter Chris Haynes.

Mitchell Gets Candid

When asked by Haynes about the rumors he wants out of Utah, Mitchell did his best to put out the fire.

“…But as far as myself with the franchise, I see the articles, but I really address it with my teammates,” he said. “I’ve seen it. I’m not too stressed about it. I’m not thinking about it. Because for me, it’s about how we can win.”

On the surface, he’s saying all of the right things, but he has stressed he has no intention of leaving the Jazz in the future.

“There’s going to be talk whether I say something, whether I don’t say something because that’s how I’ve always been,” he continued. “I’ve always been someone that’s like, ‘Ok, they’re saying stuff. Let’s go ahead and lock in.’ I haven’t really thought too much about it. I’m happy right now and just continuing to find ways to win.”

This might not be what Knicks fans want to hear, but Mitchell does appear to be committing himself to the Jazz.

Is There a Chance?

The Knicks are still the Knicks, so there’s a chance they could grab any superstar, but things haven’t exactly panned out for them in recent years.

After being linked to huge names like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and numerous others, none of them have actually suited up for the Knicks.

In the case of Mitchell, they have the fact he’s a homegrown talent working for them. That might not be enough to convince him to sign with the team, but he’d definitely be a vital piece in their return to relevancy. As it stands right now, the team does have a lot of young talent to build around, and if Mitchell was leading the charge, they could become a true contender overnight.

