Knicks Give Encouraging Update on Mitchell Robinson’s Injury

Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks

Getty Mitchell Robinson defends Bobby Portis.

The New York Knicks look to finally be getting healthy after dealing with plenty of injuries throughout the last two months. Mitchell Robinson was injured earlier in the season, sustaining an ankle injury against the Boston Celtics on December 8, 2023. The center underwent surgery and looks to be making his return sometime in the near future.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau provided an update on Robinson, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic.

Thibodeau didn’t give a timetable for his return, but hearing that he can run and jump is an important step in his recovery.

The Knicks miss Robinson, who will play a big role in their pursuit of an NBA championship.

