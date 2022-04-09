Knicks Nation Reacts to Former Lottery Pick’s Eruption

Of all the perceived missteps taken by Tom Thibodeau this season, the coach’s reluctance to play the New York Knicks‘ youngsters may irk fans more than anything. In particular, Obi Toppin’s low usage has been a point of contention.

Even with his recent bump in playing time due to Julius Randle’s injury, the former No. 8 overall pick is only averaging 16.8 minutes per contest. He has definitely made the most of his increased opportunity of late, though. And Friday’s effort against the Wizards was arguably his best yet.

In 38 minutes of play, Toppin scored a career-high 35 points on 14-of-22 shooting. He also nailed 6-of-9 attempts from three-point range and added four boards and two steals.

After the game, Knicks Nation was buzzing about Toppin’s eruption.

Over the last four games, Toppin is averaging a team-best 23.5 points, as well as 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest. Meanwhile, his shooting splits check in at an impressive 54-48-83. Unsurprisingly, his stellar play with Randle out has fans all hot and bothered.

“I hope Obi Toppin and [Immanuel] Quickley get to a better coached team soon,” tweeted one fan.

“Obi Toppin is more beloved in the five boroughs of New York than Kevin “I cant win a real ring” Durant and Kyrie ‘flat earther’ Irving,” wrote another commenter. “And yes the Knicks missed the playoffs.”

“Obi Toppin needs to be starting next season so I wish Randle nothing but the best but he’s got to be moved this summer #NewYorkForever,” tweeted a third follower.

Not every fan is as enamored with Toppin, though. Some continue to be of the opinion that the baller has a long way to go before he’s handed a larger role and more minutes.

“At 24 yrs old, Toppin is at a point where he MUST show significant progress. You can only be a RAW prospect so long before you’re labeled a BUST. Improved stats alone, isn’t enough. Obi has to show improved BB IQ,” another tweet read.

Toppin Relishes His Opportunity

During his postgame media session, Toppin left little doubt about what has allowed him to flourish recently. Just as his cheering section has suggested, more time on the hardwood has equated to better results for the big man.

“I definitely feel a little bit more relaxed now, knowing that I’m not coming out if I make a mistake,” Toppin said. “Having that opportunity is helping me a lot.”

Of course, Toppin has been a positive-impact player throughout the campaign. In terms of net swing, the Knicks are 10.2 points per 100 possessions better this season when he’s on the floor. However, the boost he has received from playing more minutes has made him even more impactful.

“I just feel like it’s mainly confidence — that’s the biggest thing,” Toppin said. “I’m playing with a different kind of confidence now.”

