New York Knicks Finalize Roster Going Into the Season

The New York Knicks get their season started against the Boston Celtics on October 20, meaning they have a big test right away.

After trying out a variety of new players in the preseason and through training camp, the team has now finalized its roster and the squad that will be looking to make it to the playoffs for a second season in a row.

While there are some injury concerns going into the season, it looks like the Knicks are ready to take a leap forward from last year. They shocked everyone last season by locking down the fourth seed, but current projections are looking at them barely sneaking into the playoffs.

Many fans would agree the team has upgraded their roster from last season, especially at the point guard position, so the predictions might be a bit shocking to see.

Let’s take a look at the players who make up the 2021-22 New York Knicks.

Final Roster Revealed

There aren’t many surprises on the list, but the Knicks’ roster is finalized and it boasts a nice mix of veterans and youngsters.

With Kemba Walker anchoring the starting point guard position, that leaves former MVP Derrick Rose leading the second unit. This bench consists of Rose, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, Alec Burks and presumably either Nerlens Noel or Mitchell Robinson depending on who Thibs wants to go with when they’re both healthy.

Here’s the full list:

Kemba Walker

RJ Barrett

Evan Fournier

Julius Randle

Mitchell Robinson

Nerlens Noel

Taj Gibson

Immanuel Quickley

Kevin Knox

Miles McBride

Quentin Grimes

Derrick Rose

Wayne Selden

Jericho Sims

Luka Samanic

Both Sims and Samanic are on two-way deals, so they might spend a lot of time with the Westchester Knicks instead of in the NBA. Thibodeau has been high on Sims, and he might need to step in early in the season if Robinson and Noel remain unhealthy.

On paper, the roster seems to be solid enough to secure another playoff spot, but whether they’ll be able to make a deep run remains another thing entirely.

How Far Can the Knicks Go?

If the Knicks stay healthy, they can compete with anybody, but the health issues remain a big question mark. The point guard and center positions have big injury questions around them, so that will be something the Knicks have to keep an eye on.

Injuries happen all the time in the NBA, and it’s part of the reason why the Bucks and Suns found themselves in the Finals last year. However, the Knicks will want to be on the opposite side of things instead of being the ones dealing with them.

Going into the season unhealthy isn’t a great sign, so it’s a good thing the team boasts the talents of Taj Gibson at center. Having a 36-year-old center starting on your playoff team likely isn’t ideal, but it’s tough to imagine where the Knicks would be without him.

It’s going to be a long season, and it sounds like both Robinson and Noel should be back to full health in just a matter of weeks.

