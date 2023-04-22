Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley Reacts to Losing 6MOY Race to Malcolm Brogdon

The results are officially in and, unfortunately, Immanuel Quickley did not become the fourth member of the New York Knicks to be crowned the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year. The illustrious 2023 honor was bestowed to Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon, who led the third-year pro in the voting turnout 428-306.

A rather popular argument against the Knicks guard in the race for king of the second unit seemed to be that he had started too many games to warrant true consideration for the award and, during a recent media session, the 23-year-old gave his thoughts on such a notion.

“There have been more players that have won it that have started a lot more games than me. It’s something I wanted to win but at the end of the day, it’s not the end of the world. Still got a long career hopefully, God willing, ahead of me and we got an important game tonight so I’m just going to try and lock in for that

Immanuel Quickley on narrative that he started too many games to win Sixth Man, and why losing will motivate him for rest of his career pic.twitter.com/cLa5ylFknn — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) April 21, 2023

Quickley was asked in a follow-up if this loss to Brogdon in the Sixth Man of the Year race will fuel him moving forward, where, in response, he issued a two-word statement: “No doubt.”

Through 81 games played during the 2022-23 regular season, the sixth-man extraordinaire for the Knicks went on to post averages of 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.0% from deep.

Knicks Julius Randle Pokes Fun at Jarrett Allen Foul

This year’s first-round series between the Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers has certainly been a hard-fought affair.

Easily the most noteworthy in-game event that has taken place thus far into the playoffs came during Game 2 when Jarrett Allen committed a highly controversial flagrant foul on a driving Julius Randle.

Though the act received a major amount of backlash, New York’s star forward has since made light of the incident, jokingly downplaying the severity of his Game 2 fall.

“I’m built for these kinds of battles. That’s why I put so much time in the weight room. I put a lot of time into my body for recovery and stuff like that. My kids have beat me up worse,” Julius Randle said.

How is Julius Randle feeling after his ugly fall at the end of Game 2? "I'm built for these kind of battles. My kids have beat me up worse." pic.twitter.com/edwxhMekHO — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) April 20, 2023

Despite the hard plop to the hardwood, the Knicks star has still managed to be a full participant in practice and has yet to miss a game this postseason.

Jalen Brunson Dishes on Leadership Role With Knicks

Jalen Brunson has established himself as a clear-cut leader during his inaugural season with the Knicks, and the success of the club has proven to be a direct indicator of his imperative impact.

During a recent practice-day media session, the 26-year-old was asked about his calming demeanor and, in turn, the effect he has on a locker room with it. Jalen Brunson noted that while he has participated in “mindfulness training,” ultimately, his level-headedness is a result of the teammates he has surrounding him.

“I think what comes natural to me is that the people who I have around me, they keep me level-headed,” Brunson said. “[They] Never get me too high nor too low. For the better part of my career, I’ve talked to a sports psychologist and he’s been a great help to me. But it’s just all about how you prepare yourself, and I try to prepare myself as best I can.”

Jalen Brunson says he's been seeing a sports psychologist for the better part of his career. He also credits his loved ones with keeping him "level-headed" pic.twitter.com/upYQvH4Bad — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) April 20, 2023

Through 68 games played with the Knicks, Jalen Brunson finished off the regular season with career-best averages of 24.0 points and 6.2 assists while shooting 49.1% from the floor and 41.6% from deep.