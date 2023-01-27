Absurd 3-Team Trade Idea Lands Knicks Elite Rim-Protector, $18.7 Million Guard

Recent rumblings suggest the New York Knicks are looking to make a roster-bolstering move before the February 9 trade deadline and, with this, fans and media pundits alike are working tirelessly to construct hypothetical deals that, in theory, could be executed by the club in the near future.

In a January 27 publication, The Athletic’s Eric Nehm discussed a multi-team trade idea sent in by a reader that they believe would involve the Knicks, Phoenix Suns, and Milwaukee Bucks.

The proposed exchange reads as follows:

New York Knicks receive:

Serge Ibaka

Grayson Allen

Jordan Nwora

Bucks 2023 second-round pick

Cavs 2023 second (from Bucks)

Suns 2023 second

Milwaukee Bucks receive:

Immanuel Quickley

Jae Crowder

Phoenix Suns receive:

Cam Reddish

Obi Toppin

In his analysis, Nehm quickly noted that the proposed deal likely is not feasible, boldly stating “I don’t think this trade will work.”

Quickley One of ‘Main Players’ on Knicks

Though perhaps viewed by some as a mere exchange of role players for all teams involved, Nehm would discuss how this would not necessarily be the case for the Knicks, with Quickley, in specific, having established himself as one of the rotation’s key contributors this season.

“Since he played 50 minutes in the Mavs’ overtime loss to the Knicks on Dec. 27, Quickley has played nearly 35 minutes per game. On the season, Quickley is averaging 12.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 27.4 minutes per game. After hitting 38.9 percent of his 3-point attempts during his rookie season, Quickley made just 34.6 percent on 5.1 3-point attempts per game last season and hit 33.3 percent on 4.8 3-point attempts per game thus far this season, but he is still respected by defenses behind the line. He is also seen as a plus defender around the league. Put it all together and you have a solid, young two-way guard,” Nehm wrote.

💥 SLAM IT DOWN QUICK 💥 pic.twitter.com/e9MQQcNSqV — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 21, 2023

Nhem would continue by stating that the proposal simply “doesn’t value Quickley enough,” which led to his final verdict being that the Knicks would say no based on that premise, let alone when considering Obi Toppin would unnecessarily be included into the mix along with him.

I don’t see Knicks in any position to tank in wake of Mitchell Robinson injury; Serge Ibaka among group of vet bigs they could turn to for depth during Robinson’s absence: pic.twitter.com/FObzJVOggK — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 20, 2023

Though many believe New York should have an interest in acquiring both veteran big man Serge Ibaka and the 3-and-D guard Grayson Allen at around this year’s deadline, Leon Rose and company should stay far away from an exchange such as the one discussed above.

Knicks Big Puts Win Streak into Perspective

After having dropped four games in a row, the New York Knicks currently find themselves on a two-game winning streak, with impressive triumphs coming against conference foes in the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, respectively.

However, while many may be over the moon with excitement, following the team’s overtime victory over the C’s this past Thursday, big man Julius Randle pulled back on the reigns a bit, saying “we can beat anybody. We can lose to anybody.”

A very dry Julius Randle on what consecutive wins against the Cavaliers and Celtics says about the Knicks: "We can beat anybody. We can lose to anybody." — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) January 27, 2023

Since the end of November, Randle has found himself posting phenomenal averages of 27.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists on 46.1% shooting from the floor and 35.3% shooting from distance and, during the club’s current streak, he has spearheaded the charge for the Knicks with averages of 36.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on a highly efficient 52.2% shooting from both the field and beyond the arc.