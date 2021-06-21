Insider: Nets PG ‘Open To Signing with Knicks’ This Summer

Few teams’ offseason agendas are more clear than that of the New York Knicks, who are in dire need of an upgrade at the point guard position.

They’ve been tied to a number of different names, including but not excluding: Chris Paul, Dennis Schroder, Kendrick Nunn, Kyle Lowry, and Lonzo Ball.

With all of Derrick Rose, Eflrid Payton, and Frank Ntilikina headed for free agency, look for New York to sign and/or trade for multiple guards this summer.

One other option that’s emerged for the Knicks is also the one closest to home: Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie.

Dinwiddie on His Way Out of Brooklyn?

Speculation that Spencer Dinwiddie could land with the New York Knicks originates from Sunday’s reporting that he’s declined his player option for 2021-2022.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first with reports of his decision:

As expected, Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie plans to decline the $12.3M player option on his 2021-2022 contract and become an unrestricted free agent, sources tell ESPN. He has a Monday deadline. Dinwiddie missed most of the season with an ACL injury. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2021

It’s surprising given the noted ACL injury Dinwiddie suffered in December. But this has seemingly always been the 28-year old’s plan, opting out and finding a lengthier, more lucrative deal.

Dinwiddie’s not letting his recent injury change that, but it does look like it’s changing which team he’ll sign it with.

One NBA executive that spoke with HoopsHype was pessimistic he’ll return to the Brooklyn Nets:

Dinwiddie seems like he’s leaving. He’ll have a high salary number. I don’t see him staying regardless. I don’t get the sense he wants to be there.

If healthy, Dinwiddie should have a strong market, and given the win-now nature of his (seemingly) former team, it’s not surprising to think he’ll be headed elsewhere this summer.

And according to reports, he’s interested in hopping across the bridge to Madison Square Garden.

Dinwiddie ‘Open to Signing with Knicks’

In his latest reporting for SNY, Ian Begley went through some of the decisions that the Brooklyn Nets face after their season ended prematurely in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals.

When discussing Spencer Dinwiddie’s future with the team, or rather, lack thereof, he mentioned that the point guard could be interested in a contract with the New York Knicks:

Teams gathering intel on Dinwiddie’s free agency expect that he’d open to signing with the cross-town Knicks, who will have significant cap space in the 2021 offseason.

When healthy, that he can contribute on a winning team, even in a starting capacity, the season prior. Dinwiddie averaged 20.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds in 2019-2020.

That kind of player would undoubtedly be an upgrade over Elfrid Payton, who was exposed on both ends of the ball towards the end of the regular season and in the first round of the playoffs.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau opted to start Derrick Rose for the final three games of the Knicks’ series with the Atlanta Hawks, but even if he returns to New York, he’s best suited coming off the bench.

It’s unlikely the New York Knicks would view Spencer Dinwiddie as the top candidate, but if other options like Kyle Lowry and Lonzo Ball don’t pan out, he’d make for a viable consolation prize.

WATCH NEXT: Ex-Knicks PG Says Immanuel Quickley ‘Snubbed’ in All-Rookie Rank