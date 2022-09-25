Possible Knicks Target Officially Requests Trade: Report

Though the New York Knicks failed to take part in any trades this summer despite the hopes of many fans and media pundits, as we approach the start of the 2022-23 regular season some believe that the front office may still wish to look into making some sort of splashy transaction to better fill-out the roster.

In fact, in a September 20 article, Brett Siegel of Sports Illustrated suggested the idea of the ball club pursuing veteran forward Jae Crowder, citing his two-way skill set coupled with their postseason aspirations as a reason for why.

“…the Knicks believe internally that they have what it takes to get to the playoffs and be competitive, which is why a defensive-minded veteran on the open market is someone that could intrigue them.”

Now, whether the Knicks are actually interested in making a move for the 32-year-old is an unknown at this point.

However, if they are, now would be the time for them to consider pursuing a move, as Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on September 25 that Crowder and the Phoenix Suns have mutually agreed to part ways.

The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder have mutually agreed that the veteran forward will not participate in training camp as the sides work on a trade, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 25, 2022

An 11-year veteran, Crowder boasts career averages of 9.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and a steal per game.

Crowder Has Valuable Playoff Experience

As Siegel mentioned in his piece, the New York Knicks are seemingly approaching the 2022-23 season as if they expect to contend for a playoff spot.

Considering they shelled out a four-year, $104 million deal to top-billed free agent point guard Jalen Brunson this summer and the fact that they currently have two other players in Julius Randle and RJ Barrett attached to six-figure deals, this shouldn’t be considered an egregious point of view by any means.

With this, if the front office were to be interested in bringing aboard an experienced playoff participant, one may consider Crowder as being an ideal option.

The forward has seen nine postseason appearances, five of which saw deep runs, and has totaled 107 games played along the way.

Over the last three campaigns, Crowder has been found serving as a key rotational piece on two separate teams that went on to clinch NBA Finals berths, posting efficient 3-and-D averages of 10.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game on 36% shooting from deep and sporting a defensive box plus-minus rating of 1.2 during this timespan.

Knicks President Sounds Off on Randle

In a September 23 interview on MSG Network with analyst Alan Hahn, New York Knicks President of Basketball Operations, Leon Rose, addressed the current state of the organization and the promise that they have heading into 2022-23.

And while the two hit on many different topics during their 22-minute conversation, perhaps the most noteworthy part of the interview came at around the 18-minute mark when Rose spoke glowingly about power forward, Julius Randle.

“I’ve talked to Julius, I’ve seen Julius. He is in phenomenal shape. He’s in a great space. He’s really excited about getting started this year” Rose said.

“Did he have some rough patches last year? Yes. We all learn from things, and Julius has learned from that and he is ready to go. I can tell you from talking to him, I can tell you from being around him. And he looks phenomenal. I think Julius could have a great year.”

Since signing with the Knicks back in 2019, Randle has seen his status within the league rise quite considerably, receiving both an All-Star and All-NBA nod throughout his three seasons whilst boasting impressive per-game averages of 21.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists along the way.

Despite being deemed as a “down year”, the 27-year-old actually had quite an impressive 2021-22, finishing with averages of 20.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists. The only two players who exceeded those numbers in each category last season were Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two most recent league MVPs.