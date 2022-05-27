Knicks Dealt Grim Hand in Pursuit of Free Agent Point Guard

The New York Knicks have to find a point guard this offseason after the Kemba Walker experiment failed, but it’s easier said than done.

This has been a problem for the Knicks for decades now, and they just can’t seem to find a long term answer for the position. They appear poised to find one this offseason as they’ve been linked to names like Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Malcolm Brogdon and Jalen Brunson.

A lot of those targets seem too good to be true, and Brunson might be the one that carries the most weight. Brunson is a free agent this offseason and after a strong showing for the Dallas Mavericks in the playoffs, he’s going to attract a lot of attention from around the league.

After being eliminated in the Western Conference Finals by the Golden State Warriors, Mark Cuban spoke to Marc Stein and said the Mavs can offer him the most money and that he thinks Brunson wants to be back in Dallas.

Brunson Staying Put?

If Brunson is in it for the money, then the Mavericks make the most sense because they can give him the most. The same could actually apply for winning a championship because they made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals with him.

However, a bigger role might be available to him on a team like the Knicks.

“We can pay him more than anybody, you know, and I think he wants to stay and that’s most important,” he said. “[Jason Kidd] has a big part to play in that. You know, I think [Brunson] blossomed as a player as much as anybody on this squad.”

He argues that Kidd is a good coach for him and he saw vast improvement playing under him.

“I think he recognizes that and you know, I think he wants to stay,” he continued.

This doesn’t mean the Knicks should give up all hope because Brunson’s offseason has only just begun. A lot can change between now and then, and the Knicks will be able to offer him the key to the offense, something the Mavs can’t do.

Lots of Options

While missing out on Brunson would be a disappointment for the Knicks, there are other avenues the team can pursue to improve the roster.

Although point guard is certainly a position of need for the team, there are other spots they could use upgrades at. It’s not clear what the team plans to do with Mitchell Robinson at the moment, but if he leaves he’d leave a big hole at center. Nerlens Noel missed much of the year, so it’s not clear if they can rely on him going forward.

Brunson does seem like the priority for them, so if they can pull that one move off it’d certainly makes Knicks fans happy. If that ship sails, they’ll have to shift focus to another guard. One thing’s for certain and it’s that they can’t survive another year with Alec Burks manning the point.

