NBA Analyst Dishes Out ‘Hot Take’ on Knicks Point Guard

The New York Knicks find themselves rolling during the early stages of the season, winning two of their first three contests with their lone loss coming in an epic overtime effort on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies.

And while there are many reasons why they’ve managed to come out of the gates swinging in 2022-23, many are pointing to the addition of Jalen Brunson to the rotation as being the unequivocal spark to their hot start.

Inking a four-year, $104 million deal with the franchise this past offseason, Brunson was seen as the potential answer to the team’s point guard woes that have been plaguing New York for the better part of the past two decades.

Now, through a full preseason and three regular season games played, it appears as though these hopes are well on track toward becoming a reality and, to some, they could very easily wind up being surpassed.

In an October 19 episode of The Putback Podcast, Ian Begley went as far as to say that, not only could Brunson be a saving grace for the Knicks franchise, but he could also save the sliding reputation of head coach Tom Thibodeau.

“I have a Jalen Brunson hot take,” Begley said. “I really think [the Knicks will] be solid early on and they’ll continue to grow over the course of the year.

“I think Jalen Brunson, what he can do for this team is I think he’ll end up cooling off Tom Thibodeau’s seat and I think he will end up having Tom Thibodeau look like more of the coach he was in year one with the Knicks than he was last year.”

Considering Thibodeau’s seat was rumored to be incredibly hot coming into this year’s campaign, should he be able to tap back into his 2020-21 form, and the Knicks follow suit by increasing their win totals in comparison to last season’s 37-win endeavor, it could easily be the type of 180 shift that would allow him to keep his position with the franchise.

According to Begley, he believes Brunson could prove to be the driving force in such a situation.

Thibodeau Has Been Up and Down With Knicks

In his first season as head coach in New York back in 2020-21, Thibodeau ended up leading the Knickerbockers to the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference standings and, in turn, netting them their first postseason berth since 2013.

With his efforts, he was rewarded the honor of Coach of the Year, marking it as the second time in his career that he’s earned the award.

Unfortunately, despite their several win-now transactions during the following offseason, year two with the club did not play out in such a successful and inspiring fashion.

The team would finish off 2021-22 with a lackluster 37-45 overall record which resulted in them ending up in the 11 seed in their conference, thus seeing them miss out on the postseason and play-in tournament entirely.

And while there were many reasons for why the ball club produced so poorly–their lacking talent pool at point guard being one of them–, be it fair or not, a large chunk of the blame was ultimately directed towards Thibodeau.

Now, coming into his third season at the helm for the Knicks, it is a popular belief that, should he not lead this club to a top-nine seed in the conference standings, come year’s end he could be found jobless.

Hopefully, this new-look roster can put forth a strong showing through this season’s 82-game slate and, once again, lead New York back to relevancy.

Begley Down on Knicks Big 3 Averaging 20+ Points

In an October 17 episode of SNY’s “Begley’s Mail Bag” segment, Ian Begley was asked by a fan whether he believes the Knicks’ Big 3 of Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, and Julius Randle could each finish the 2022-23 campaign with scoring averages north of 20 points.

In response, the reporter discussed the fact that due to their apparent uptick in ball movement, seeing this trio post such numbers is a bit far-fetched.

“I don’t think so,” Begley said. “I think one of those three would have to take a back seat if the other two are going to average more than 20 [points].

“Because of the Knick offense and the way the ball at least was moving in the preseason, it doesn’t seem like somebody is going to get, or two people or three people are going to get enough shots on a nightly basis to get to 20 over the course of a season.”

Through three games played, it appears that Begley’s prediction is showing glimpses of becoming a reality, as the Knicks have just one player in Julius Randle averaging 20 points or more a night, with Brunson and Barrett trailing behind at 17.7 and 16.3 points per game, respectively.