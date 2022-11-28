Knicks Guard Sounds Off on Last Second Shortcomings

The New York Knicks dropped a tough one Sunday evening, as they fell to the Grizzlies in the closing seconds of regulation.

Presented with a chance to take the lead as the game clock dwindled, point guard Jalen Brunson saw two late-game looks that, ultimately, fell a tad bit short and, in turn, clinched a 127-123 road win for Memphis.

During the team’s post-game media session, Brunson discussed his last-second shortcomings to reporters and suggested that he’s taking these missed opportunities personally.

“My teammates and coaches have a lot of trust in me and they’ve welcomed me with open arms. That hurts when I can’t pull through for them. That hurts,” Brunson told reporters.

Brunson has pulled through late in games for the Knicks on many occasions so far into the 2022-23 campaign, as he boasts a true shooting percentage of 59.9% and a net rating of 6.3 in the fourth quarter, ranking second and first, respectively, on the team out of those who have played over 400 minutes.

Though he may not have converted on his final two attempts against the Grizzlies, this should by no means tarnish his overall performance on the night and, frankly, his production over his last several outings.

Brunson Has Been Stellar for Knicks

Through 20 games played, Jalen Brunson has been everything the Knicks believed he would be when they signed him to a four-year, $104 million deal during this past summer’s free agency period and, during these latter days of November, he has arguably proven to be even more.

JALEN BRUNSON DANCING ON EM pic.twitter.com/xkWuIVLEhv — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) November 28, 2022

The 26-year-old finished off New York’s November 27 bout against Memphis with a tremendous stat-line of 30 points, 9 assists, 5 rebounds, and a steal on 60% shooting from distance.

With this, it marks his third straight contest putting up 30 or more points while also cementing him with the third most 30-point games by a Knicks guard from over the last 22 seasons.

Over his last four games, Brunson finds himself sporting averages of 30.8 points, 6.3 assists, and 3.3 rebounds on a highly efficient 51.8% shooting from the floor and 39.1% shooting from distance.

Heat Forward Linked as Knicks Target

Though the Knicks may find themselves two games under the .500 threshold with a record of 9-11, this is not to say that they’ll simply stand pat as the season continues to mosey along.

With the rumor mill already churning, it seems that this front office is willing to make moves to help better the ball club’s chances of success both for this year as well as for the many yet to come, and, should they set their focus on the trade market, Fastbreak’s Ben Stinar believes that Leon Rose and company should give fifth-year wing, Duncan Robinson a look.

“Miami seems like they are open to dealing Robinson for the right price and being an elite-level three-point shooter, he should absolutely be a player the Knicks keep an eye on,” Stinar wrote.

It's safe to assume no Duncan Robinson jokes were coming off the visiting bench last night 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/9TtxPuvwvV — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 24, 2022

Stinar would argue that being that the Knicks currently find themselves ranking dead last in three-point percentage, they could use someone of Robinson’s talents, as he’s a career 40.2% long-range sniper.

However, despite the 28-year-old’s impressive shooting stroke, he is incredibly limited in virtually every other aspect of the game, especially on the defensive end where he sports a 113 defensive rating through five seasons in Miami.

Add this to the fact that he’s owed $74.3 million over the next four seasons, and it’s hard to believe that New York would have any interest in pursuing the likes of Robinson.