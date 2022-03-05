Mavs Trade Could Help Knicks’ Chase for Breakout Guard: Insider

The New York Knicks‘ point guard problems have entered the realm of Shakespearian tragedy at this point. Kemba Walker has been shut down for the year, Derrick Rose just had another surgery and Deuce McBride continues to rot on the bench while veteran wing Alec Burks acts as the team’s quarterback.

Things probably won’t be getting any better this season, either. Neither “Clyde” Frazier nor Mark Jackson — Charlie Ward, where art thou? — are walking through that door.

However, the Knicks could finally address the situation in a meaningful way over the summer. And the team’s chances of landing one of its most sought-after targets at the position, Mavs floor general Jalen Brunson, may have improved after what happened at the trade deadline.

At the least, Knicks insider Stefan Bondy believes as much.

In a March 4 piece for the New York Daily News, Bondy explored the possibility that Dallas’ move to acquire Spencer Dinwiddie at the trade deadline — for former Knick Kristaps Porzingis — may have opened up some possibilities for New York.

He writes:

Cuban said the Mavericks will “do all we can” to retain Brunson, but that was before the Dinwiddie trade — and before Cuban committed a $52 million extension to Dorian Finney-Smith. The Mavericks can still re-sign Brunson using Bird Rights, but they’d be deep in the luxury tax while disproportionately spending on a backcourt that already includes Doncic (earning $35.7 million next season), Dinwiddie ($18 million) and Tim Hardaway Jr. ($19.6 million).

In other words, the Mavs may have limited what they can (or should) offer Brunson when he hits unrestricted free agency this summer. As such, another team may now be able to come in and outbid them for the breakout guard’s services.

And while the Knicks have cap/tax issues of their own, they will have some expiring contracts that could be dealt to clear space. Or, they can combine them with draft assets in potential sign-and-trade scenarios.

There’s also Brunson’s changing situation in the Mavs’ backcourt to consider. Added Bondy:

The new mix hasn’t drastically cut into Brunson’s minutes yet, but there’s been a slight decrease (for instance, he played less than 30 minutes Thursday for just the second time in the last 20 games, with Dinwiddie subbing out Brunson for the final 6 ½ minutes).

If he continues to cede time, Brunson may be more inclined to seek out a new situation during the offseason.

Brunson’s Knicks Ties Run Deep

While his game and numbers alone are more than enough to warrant heavy consideration from the Knicks — he’s averaging 16.0 points and 5.3 assists per game this season and shooting better than 50% from the field — Brunson also has strong ties to the organization.

His father, Rick, was one of Knicks president Leon Rose’s first clients when the latter was beginning his career as an agent. And Rose also represented Jalen Brunson. Moreover, Rick Brunson — himself a former Knick — has also coached alongside Tom Thibodeau.

