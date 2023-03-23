Jamahl Mosley Name-Drops Immanuel Quickley Heading Into Knicks Matchup

Since the start of 2023, the New York Knicks have gone 23-14 and, in turn, have thrust themselves into the conversation as being one of the hottest teams in the entire association.

Though there have been many factors that have played a role in their successes of late, easily one of the most noteworthy has been the ascension of Immanuel Quickley.

Playing lights out throughout the season as a whole, but particularly since the start of January, the third-year guard has received significant attention due to his on-court efforts.

Heading into Thursday night’s affair against Orlando, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley gave Quickley significant praise, noting that he’s a player that the club will certainly need to game plan for.

“Well I think obviously it’s going to be Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle,” Mosley said when asked who on the Knicks Orlando needs to focus on. “I think they’re playing at a high level right now. But, you know, that second unit that they have out there is playing at a very good clip. You know, Quickley’s coming off the bench and just playing with a high level of confidence.”

Dating back to January 2, Quickley has been posting stupendous averages of 15.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on 47.1% shooting from the floor and 37.4% shooting from distance.

Immanuel Quickley Gets Major Endorsement for 6MOY

Considering his high-end play throughout the 2022-23 campaign, Immanuel Quickley has thrust himself into the race for this year’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year award.

In fact, during a recent episode of The Lowe Post podcast, host Zach Lowe went as far as to make the argument for why he’s more deserving of the illustrious honor than fellow candidate, Malcolm Brogdon of the Boston Celtics.

“Quickley is just a menace to society and he just feels, to me — and this is almost unfair to Brogdon because it’s demeriting him for playing on a better team with two superstars or one superstar and one borderline All-NBA player at least in Jaylen Brown — Quickley just feels more essential to the Knicks’ identity and feel and style than Brogdon does in Boston,” Lowe said.

“Brogdon feels like this ingredient you plop in, he plays a little differently than the rest of the Celtics, like, ‘Go do your thing, get us some buckets…’ Quickley feels essential to the fabric of the Knicks in a way that Brogdon doesn’t the Celtics.”

Immanuel Quickley has a career-high 38 PTS ‼️ Knicks lead by 3 with 2:05 left in 2OT 📺: Live on ESPN pic.twitter.com/KEBZmTFnCi — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2023

Should Quickley wind up taking home the honors of Sixth Man of the Year as SNY’s David Vertsberger has gone on to predict, he would be the fourth player in Knicks history to receive such a moniker, with the last recipient being JR Smith back during the 2012-13 season.

The other two were Anthony Mason back in 1994-95 and John Starks back in 1996-97.

Knicks Could Be Without 2 Starters Against Orlando

As the Knicks gear up for their second night of a back-to-back Thursday against Orlando, SNY’s Ian Begley informed the public that they may be forced to square off against the Magic without two of their key starters in Jalen Brunson and Mitchell Robinson.

Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) is questionable for game at Orlando. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 23, 2023

Knicks say Mitchell Robinson (contused right knee) is questionable for game tonight at ORL. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 23, 2023

According to Begley, Brunson is listed as questionable for the outing due to a sprained right hand while Robinson is questionable with a contused right knee.