Donovan Mitchell Asking Price Revealed in Knicks-Jazz Trade Talks: Report

The New York Knicks are in the process of upgrading their roster even more this offseason, and they are attempting to do so by landing Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell is a talent the Knicks haven’t had in quite a while as the last true star they had was Carmelo Anthony. In that time, Julius Randle has emerged as an All-NBA player, but he stumbling after reaching those heights and the team failed to make the playoffs last season.

Randle’s extension kicks in this season, and according to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, the Knicks were trying to move their former All-Star in the Donovan Mitchell deal, but the Jazz aren’t trying to take him on.

Instead, Smith reveals they have their sights set on a different prize and that’s RJ Barrett.

“Utah didn’t want Julius Randle, from what I’m told,” he said on SiriumXM Radio. “They don’t want him. The Knicks were willing to unload him. Utah don’t want him. They want RJ Barrett. They want at least 6 1st-round picks.”

If that’s true, the Knicks do have the asking price met, but they have to be ready to let go of Barrett to make it happen. The Jazz would have to be prepared to pay Barrett his extension money if they traded for him, and that might be a tough pill to swallow if they are actively trying to shed salary.

Jazz Shift Course?

Back on August 1, SNY’s Ian Begley reported the Jazz at least wondered what a Barrett extension would look like for them, so there’s a possibility the Knicks could have to let go of their young cornerstone.

“The idea that the Jazz were thinking about what a Barrett extension may look like isn’t surprising,” Begley wrote. “Any team in Utah’s position would want to project an extension for him into any possible trade scenarios. But the idea that the Jazz asked about a package including Barrett and tried to estimate what an extension would look like for the player tells you that Utah had a degree of interest in Barrett.”

At this stage, Mitchell is a clear cut better player than Barrett is, but if Begley was in charge of the Knicks, he wouldn’t make the move.

“But if I’m the Knicks, I refuse to put Barrett in a deal for Mitchell,” he said. “If you have a roster with Mitchell, Jalen Brunson, and the current Knicks but without Barrett (and, let’s say, one of Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes, Cam Reddish, or Immanuel Quickley), you are setting yourself up to fail.”

Will The Needle Move?

The Knicks have long been considered to be the frontrunners in a Mitchell trade, but there’s been next to no movement on one for weeks.

On August 16, The Athletic reported the two teams have picked talks back up, so it seems like the two sides are actively working to get a deal done, but it’s just going slower than fans want.

With roughly six weeks between now and training camp, there’s plenty of time for something to happen.

