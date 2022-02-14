Knicks Floated as Buyout Destination for $91M Point Guard

The New York Knicks watched the trade deadline come and go without addressing one of their biggest needs.

That need in question is at the point guard position, and while they subsequently picked up Ryan Arcidiacono, he is not the answer to the problem.

The reality is that the Knicks still need some help at the point guard position, and they thought they got it when they signed Kemba Walker before the season began. There was a lot of excitement around his homecoming, but things have been disastrous for both him and the team this season.

There was even a point during the year where Walker was banished from the rotation entirely before returning after COVID began spreading rapidly through the league and Derrick Rose went down with an injury.

The Knicks could use help in any way they can, and it’s possible that assistance could come in the form of former number one overall pick John Wall.

Wall hasn’t played in a single game this year for the Houston Rockets, and there’s really no telling if he’ll even play in the NBA this year. He was discussed as a possible candidate for the Lakers, but that never happened. Wall is still a member of the Rockets, but if he hits the buyout market, he would likely garner a lot of interest.

Wall to New York

In an article from Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz, the Knicks are labeled as a “trade-deadline loser” and that’s because they didn’t make a move at all.

Instead of shedding salary or taking on a star, New York decided to stand pat and work with what they have. That didn’t solve their point guard problem, and it’s not clear if Wall would even do that, but it’s worth a shot.

There are likely going to be options in the buyout market or in the upcoming offseason for the Knicks to make some upgrades. Swartz floats a bunch of names the Knicks could go after.

With practically no money available barring a trade to free some up, the Knicks will have $10 million in the mid-level exception to use. Swartz suggests that could be for Wall, but also some other names.

“This money could be dangled at Patty Mills (if he declines a $6 million player option to stay with the Brooklyn Nets), Ricky Rubio, Tyus Jones, Dennis Schroder, Goran Dragic or John Wall if he gets a buyout from the Houston Rockets,” he wrote.

What Should They Do?

With the Knicks having such a young core, it seems like playing who’s on the team would work best.

Quentin Grimes is a huge fan-favorite, but he only gets sporadic playing time. He might not be the long-term answer for the team either, but the only way to find that out is by playing him.

Names like Rubio, Schroder, Dragic and Wall could provide a short-term boost, but none of those players would be the point guard of the future. Whether that player is on the roster, still in college, or on another NBA team remains to be seen.

