Knicks Veteran Issues Strong Statement on Future With New York

The New York Knicks seem to have a new fan-favorite talent in the likes of veteran Josh Hart and, apparently, he hopes to remain one for many more years to come.

In a recent media session, the wing discussed the concept of possibly staying in the Big Apple long-term and, in response, he was rather receptive to the idea of remaining a member of the Knicks for the foreseeable future.

“That’s something I would definitely want to do,” Hart said. “This is my sixth year in the league, fourth team, fourth organization, sixth head coach. I want a home. I want to find a home and this is a place where I would love that home to be. You know, on the court, there are so many things that align with my principles as a player, and, off the court, just being around with friends and close to family…this would be an amazing spot, this is something that I would love to be in and hopefully they feel the same.”

"I want a home…this is a place where I would love that home to be" Josh Hart expresses interest in staying with New York long-term and discusses his relationship with Jay Wright and his former agent now Knicks GM Leon Rose #NewYorkForever https://t.co/NmmtKsOLrj pic.twitter.com/Z9x05IoRhe — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) February 24, 2023

With a player option for the 2023-24 season, many believe that the wing will opt out of the final year of his current three-year, $37.9 million contract and test the free agency market this coming summer and, with his latest comments, it appears he’s hoping to land a new long-term financial commitment with the New York Knicks.

Writer ‘Would be Surprised’ if Knicks Don’t Sign Hart

In a February 27 piece penned by The Athletic’s Fred Katz, the beat writer was asked by a reader if the Knicks will end up retaining Josh Hart “on a market-based contract” this coming offseason.

In response, citing the cost it took to bring him aboard coupled with his preexisting relationships with players on the Knicks already, Katz seemed pretty sure that this will, in fact, wind up being the case.

“I would be surprised if they didn’t,” wrote Katz. “He has said openly, more than once, that he would like to make New York his home. The Knicks wouldn’t have given up a first-rounder for him if they didn’t intend to keep him longer than a few months. Relationships matter, too. Remember who Hart’s agency is: CAA, the same one whose basketball division Knicks president Leon Rose once ran.

“The organization knows what it’s doing here. Hart’s option is for $13 million. My guess is he receives a little more than that on a multi-year deal. The Knicks won’t have cap room this summer but are allowed to shell out as much as they want for him. Paying him doesn’t inhibit their immediate flexibility, and it allows them to keep someone who’s already proving to be one of their key rotation players.”

Josh Hart will almost certainly become a free agent this summer. But the Knicks are the favorites to sign him, @FredKatz writes.https://t.co/c9HVjQvwKL pic.twitter.com/t86wYjEjjW — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) February 27, 2023

Acquired by the Portland Trail Blazers on February 8 in exchange for an outbound package headlined by Cam Reddish and a future first-round pick, since making his first appearance in orange and blue threads the Knicks have gone 5-0 while Hart finds himself posting sensational averages of 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.0 steals per game on 61.0% shooting from the floor and 62.5% shooting from deep whilst predominantly coming off the pine.

Stephen A. ‘Practically Begged’ Star to Join Knicks

The Knicks may seem to already have their point guard of the future in Jalen Brunson, but, just recently, it was reported by Stephen A. Smith that he at one point in the not-too-distant past tried to personally recruit superstar point Damian Lillard to New York.

“Damian Lillard is one of the greatest guards to have ever played in NBA history…I have a long and lengthy relationship with Dame, I got a lot of love for him. I practically begged this man to be in New York City, for the New York Knicks. I’d have given anything for him to end in…the New York market, in a New York Knicks uniform,” Smith said.

“Damian Lillard is one of the greatest guards to have ever played in NBA history. … In today’s game … tell me one guard you want, other than Steph Curry … more than Damian Lillard? I can’t think of anybody.” —@stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/J5qiewvXCP — First Take (@FirstTake) February 27, 2023

Smith would continue on to note that, while Lillard remains loyal to the Portland Trail Blazers, if he were to have wandering eyes “the one place he would have wanted to be” was with the Knicks.