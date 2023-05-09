Julius Randle Blasts Knicks Following Game 4 loss: ‘Maybe They Want It More’

Monday’s Game 4 between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat may have only been decided by eight points, but, from an effort and hustle standpoint, the contest appeared to be a rather one-sided affair.

Particularly when it came to the rebounding department, despite objectively being the better team considering they ranked third in rebounds per game throughout the regular season, the Knickerbockers were simply outdueled in this area of play which, ultimately, played a significant role in Miami’s win.

When asked post-game why Erik Spoelstra’s club has been more productive in a category where the Knicks should have the upper hand, star forward Julius Randle bluntly put his team on blast by questioning New York’s drive.

“Maybe they want it more. I don’t know. That’s been who we are all year and we’ve gotta find a way to step up and make those plays if we want to keep this season alive,” Julius Randle said.

"Maybe they want it more. I don't know. That's who we've been all year and we've gotta find a way to step up and make those plays if we want to keep this season alive" – Julius Randle on the Heat being the team to come up with offensive rebounds and loose balls pic.twitter.com/wqaJpoAcpj — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 9, 2023

Randle would continue by stating that in order for the Knicks to find that necessary motivation, they’ll need to “look within” themselves.

Tom Thibodeau Provides Reasoning for Rebounding Struggles

Considering how poorly New York performed on the boards, it should come as no surprise that Julius Randle was not the only member of the Knicks to receive questions regarding their rebounding efforts during their post-game media sessions.

Following their Game 4 loss down in South Beach, head coach Tom Thibodeau was asked what the reasoning was behind his club’s putrid late-game efforts on the glass, and, in response, he shared his thoughts on why the Knicks struggled so mightily.

“We gotta get a body on people. They’re shooting long, we’re running in, and the ball’s going over our head,” Tom Thibodeau said regarding the rebounding efforts by the Knicks in Game 4.

Tom Thibodeau talks about the Knicks' problems with offensive rebounds in the 4th quarter: "They're shooting long, we're running in, ball's going over our head" pic.twitter.com/XbjsN5GTTJ — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 9, 2023

New York was outrebounded by Miami 44-35 and allowed a whopping 13 offensive rebounds on the night, seven of which came during the decisive fourth quarter.

Jalen Brunson Sees ‘Everything’ as a Problem for Knicks

Though it’s evident that many are looking at the discrepancy within the rebounding department as being arguably the main reason for New York’s Game 4 loss, stud point guard Jalen Brunson seems to believe that the club’s problems go way beyond the glass.

When asked post-game “what has to change” as the Knicks gear up for a do-or-die Game 5 back at Madison Square Garden, the 26-year-old provided a one-word answer.

“Everything,” Jalen Brunson said. “Long story short, we need to be better. I need to be better.”

"Everything. Long story short. We need to be better, I need to be better" – Jalen Brunson on what needs to change from Games 3 and 4 pic.twitter.com/e7rg9kYszN — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 9, 2023

Though striving to better one’s self is always a welcomed mentality, Jalen Brunson’s performance Monday night once again proved to be one of his team’s best.

Leading both teams in points and assists, registering 44 minutes on the night the point guard finished Game 4 with an impressive stat line of 32 points, 11 assists, 4 rebounds, and a steal while shooting 47.6% from the field.

With his efforts, Jalen Brunson joined legends Patrick Ewing and Walt Frazier as the only players in Knicks history to record 30-plus points and 10-plus assists in a postseason game.