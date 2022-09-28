Predicted Knicks Lineup Sends Julius Randle, Evan Fournier to Bench

The New York Knicks are coming into the 2022-23 season with hopes of making their lackluster 2021-22 campaign look like a distant memory.

After the decision to sign top-billed free agent point guard Jalen Brunson to a lofty four-year, $104 million deal this offseason, it’s rather clear the ball club is gunning for another crack at a playoff seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

Now, heading into the new year, with Brunson in the fold many expect to see the Knicks rolling out a starting lineup of him, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, and Mitchell Robinson on a nightly basis.

Though perhaps not the preferred assortment of players for the fanbase, as they’d like to see head coach Tom Thibodeau utilize the team’s younger prospects instead, the unit realistically has the best chance of being New York’s go-to starting group.

However, some would argue that those who close out games are far more important than those who start them and in a September 28 article, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report made a prediction that the franchise’s faithful followers would certainly love to see, as he believes that the Knicks’ end-of-game lineup could be far more future-focused than their initial one.

Bailey’s predicted lineup reads as follows:

PG – Jalen Brunson SG – Immanuel Quickley SF – Quentin Grimes PF – RJ Barrett C – Obi Toppin



With this move, it would end up taking out two of the team’s highest-paid players in Randle and Fournier as well as their defensive backbone in Mitchell and, in turn, replace them with three high-upside youngsters in Quickley, Grimes, and Toppin.

Young Trio Have a Positive Track Record

Citing the team’s proven effectiveness when Quickley, Grimes, and Toppin all shared the floor together last season coupled with their complimentary skill sets, Bailey believes that, though perhaps a tough sell for Thibodeau, this closing five-man set would be the ideal unit for the Knicks this season.

“In 2021-22, the Knicks were plus-10.4 points per 100 possessions when Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes were on the floor,” Bailey wrote. “Of course, those three were often facing reserves, but they outplayed them by more than enough of a margin to earn more high-leverage minutes.

“Combining the shotmaking of Quickley, the floor spacing and positional versatility of Grimes and the explosiveness of Toppin with Jalen Brunson’s experience and playmaking and RJ Barrett’s upside makes this a more interesting lineup than what New York started games with last season.”

Unfortunately, as Bailey stated within his piece, Tom Thibodeau is a coach well-known for his desire to give his veterans the vast majority of minutes within the rotation but, should he be open to shaking things up after their lackluster season last year, this five-man unit could be a potentially highly beneficial place to start.

Barrett Unfazed by Knicks Trade Rumors

During Knicks media day on September 27, Knicks centerpiece RJ Barrett was asked about the constant trade chatter during this past offseason and was asked what his reaction was to the buzz.

With his response, the wing sounded more like a 14-year veteran than a fourth-year youngster, giving off an unfazed demeanor and a rather philosophical answer.

“I think lots of people’s names have been in trade rumors. The best of the best have been in trade rumors,” Barrett said. “A rumor’s a rumor. What ended up happening out of that is I’m in a [Knicks] jersey. So, I guess a rumor really means nothing.”

The 22-year-old finds himself coming into the 2022-23 season fresh off posting a career-high in points per game last year, averaging 20.0 to go along with 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

With his performance, Barrett ended up inking a new contract extension worth up to $120 million through 2027.