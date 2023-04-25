Julius Randle Breaks Silence After 4th Qtr Benching in Knicks’ Game 4 Win

Julius Randle caught a lot of heat for not facing the media following his poor showing that led to his benching in the crucial moments of the New York Knicks‘ 102-93 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference playoffs first-round series.

On Tuesday, April 25, Randle finally faced the media smiling after the team’s practice.

“It was [Tom Thibodeau’s] decision,” Randle said via Newsday’s Barbara Paker when asked if he was upset about his fourth-quarter benching in Game 4. “At the end of the day, I just want to win. You know I’m a competitor and want to be out there, but like I said, it’s Thibs’ decision.”

Randle scored a series-low seven points on 3-for-10 shooting from the field, including missing all his four 3-point attempts in Game 4.

Thibodeau benched him for the entire fourth quarter and instead went with his backup, Obi Toppin, who responded with two points and five rebounds when the Knicks pulled away from the tight game.

“We were searching, and we knew this game was going to be a challenge, just because of the quick turnaround,” Thibodeau told reporters after the game, explaining his decision to ride out with Toppin in the fourth quarter.

Toppin was part of the lineup that built a 98-87 lead with 1:22 left from a 75-75 deadlock. Toppin, Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett were the constants, with Immanuel Quickley, Josh Hart, Isaiah Hartenstein and Mitchell Robinson going in and out during that pivotal stretch.

“That group got going,” Thibodeau said. “And so, at some point, you’re making your decision, probably around the five-minute, six-minute mark. And we rode that out. And so those guys built the lead, and, obviously, you’re going to do whatever you think gives your team the best chance to win. That’s what you’re gonna do. And that being said, you’ve got a number of guys that are sacrificing and putting the team first. I think that’s critical.”

Charles Barkley Disappointed With Julius Randle

Charles Barkley criticized Randle for skipping his postgame media availability following their Game 4 win that gave the Knicks a commanding 3-1 series lead.

“That was disappointing,” NBA legend Charles Barkley said on “Inside the NBA,” referring to Randle skipping his media availability. “I like Julius Randle–he’s a very good player and a nice kid, but I hate players who only speak to the media when things are going good. It doesn’t work like that.”

“And what disappoints me the most, his team actually won. First of all, he was not playing well, but you don’t get to talk to the player just when things are going good. But also, if your team won a game, you’re supposed to be happy y’all won the game. I mean, that’s very disappointing from a hell of a player who’s a good dude,” he added.

Stephen A. Smith described Randle’s postgame no-show as a “weak” move on the April 24 episode of The First Take. Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins agreed.

Julius Randle Did Not Refuse to Speak to Media

The New York Post’s Knicks beat reporter Zach Braziller clarified that Randle did not refuse to talk to the reporters; instead, he left early when reporters were permitted to enter the locker room.

Randle did not refuse to speak to the media on Sunday. He was gone by the time the locker room opened. #knicks https://t.co/jIpTtqlBGF — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) April 25, 2023

Randle was also not made available by the Knicks PR in the official postgame presser reserved for the game’s key performers. Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin and Mitchell Robinson went to the podium after the game.