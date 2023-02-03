Julius Randle Name-Drops Knicks Teammate After All-Star Selection

Julius Randle found out he had made the 2023 All-Star team shortly before taking to the court for the New York Knicks‘ victory over the Miami Heat on February 2.

However, when speaking to the media following the game, Randle shared his disappointment that Knicks guard Jalen Brunson would not be heading to Utah with him.

Julius Randle on being an All-Star (Postgame Interview) – Knicks vs Heat | 2022-23 NBA Season

“It’s a team effort, man. It’s a team honor. Only thing that really sucks about it is I think Jalen should be right here with me…Night in, night out, not only in the impact he’s had on this team but me personally. He takes a lot of weight off my shoulders. He’s somebody I know I can trust every night to get the job done – that goes for everybody on our team. Obviously, JB has been incredible this season, and what he’s done for this team on a night in night out basis is amazing. So, like I said, I feel like he should be an All-Star as well,” Randle said.

This will be the second All-Star appearance of Randle’s career, both of them coming during his tenure with the Knicks, with his first selection being during the 2021 season, which is arguably the best season of his career to date. Throughout this season, Randle is impressing with averages of 24.7 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 45.7% from the field, 34.1% from the perimeter, and 74.9% from the free-throw line.

Charles Barkley Shocked Brunson Was Snubbed

On February 2, Charles Barkley shared his opinion on Brunson’s All-Star snub while speaking on an episode of TNT’s NBA Today.

“I’m kind of shocked Jalen Brunson didn’t make it. I think this is one of the best free agent signings in a long time. Congratulations to all those guys, I’m not saying take anybody off. I thought Jalen Brunson deserved to make this team,” Barkley said.

Brunson has been a big hit since joining the Knicks during the off-season and is currently helping his team with averages of 22.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game whilst shooting 46.9% from the field and 39.4% from the perimeter over his first 49 regular-season games for the franchise.

Knicks Still Expected To Trade Cam Reddish

While a lot of things are looking rosy for the Knicks right now, the future of Cam Reddish is still a dark cloud hanging over the franchise – one they hope to dispel before the February 9 trade deadline.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the Knicks are still expected to trade Reddish at the earliest opportunity, with both the team and player interested in getting a deal over the line and giving him a fresh start.

“The Knicks are widely expected to trade Reddish prior to the Feb. 9 deadline…Reddish’s side expects him to be traded by the deadline and has no interest in the Duke product continuing to collect DNPs after the deadline if he is not traded,” Begley reported.

Reddish has been out of the Knicks rotation since December, and as such, will be hoping that he gets another chance to shine in the NBA, regardless of where that might be, while the Knicks will surely be hoping to close this messy chapter and turn their full focus toward their impending return to the post-season.