Proposed Trade Sends $117 Million Knicks Star to Playoff Contender

The New York Knicks are in need of some retooling after following up their promising year with a disappointing campaign in the 2021-22 season.

After securing the 4th seed an home-court advantage in the first round against the Atlanta Hawks, the Knicks followed it up with a season in which it appears they’ll miss the playoffs, play-in tournament and all, entirely and hit the NBA lottery yet again.

Because of all this, it does seem like the Knicks could be hitting a soft reset on some of their big names. Kemba Walker is all but gone in the offseason after the team came to the conclusion to sit him for the rest of the year.

Other names that could be moved include Evan Fournier, Alec Burks, Derrick Rose, and just about any veteran on the team.

Julius Randle, who has a contract extension kicking in this offseason, could be a name to watch, and Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey suggested a trade that would send him to the Dallas Mavericks.

Randle to the Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks famously took a swing on a former Knicks big man by landing Kristaps Porzingis, somebody who has since been traded to the Washington Wizards.

While the Porzingis experience didn’t bring a ton of success to the Mavs, perhaps landing Randle could. With Luka Doncic being the clear number one in Dallas, Randle could slide in as a co-star, something that could certainly fit him. However, Randle is also ball-dominant, but Bailey says that wouldn’t be an issue.

“For Dallas, one might think that pairing Randle with Luka Doncic would lead to a lot of the same problems he might have with Westbrook,” he wrote. “Randle has grown accustomed to dominating the ball, but there’d be little reason to humor that on a team with Luka.”

This trade scenario operates under the assumption the Knicks pull off a blockbuster trade by acquiring Russell Westbrook from the Lakers. Randle is a strong finisher around the basket and he’s shown signs of having a decent shooting stroke, so he could fit in with Dallas if a trade were to come into fruition.

As for who the Knicks would get in return, it’s a familiar face. In the proposed trade from Bailey, New York would receive Tim Hardaway Jr. and Sterling Brown. Hardaway Jr. would give the team shooting from the outside, which is a big thing to have in today’s NBA.

Big Shakeup

Trades like this would completely change the way the team looks, and while that could be an exciting prospect for fans, things don’t always go the way you’d expect.

The Lakers were looked at as clear title contenders coming into the year, but everyone sees how that worked out. Even the Knicks were looked at as a playoff team with Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier joining the team, but things didn’t work out there either.

Something working in favor of the Knicks is their young talent that can continue developing. Holding onto these players and watching them grow could take some time, but RJ Barrett is already showing signs of becoming a star. Perhaps being patient is what the team needs.

