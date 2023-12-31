NBA Exec Hints at Knicks Next Move After OG Anunoby Trade

After the New York Knicks let go of RJ Barrett in the OG Anunoby trade, is Julius Randle the next domino to fall?

An NBA executive hinted that the Knicks’ next move would involve the polarizing two-time All-Star forward for the big star to pair with Jalen Brunson.

“My initial reaction was the Knicks overpaid because of the hypothetical value you could maybe get for Quickley on paper in a separate deal,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. “But the Knicks are in a good place to use Julius Randle and picks to make another big move, so that justifies them giving up two of their scoring options. Anunoby’s health is also a factor that’ll help determine how this trade ages.”

Randle has recovered from a poor start following an offseason ankle surgery. After his 28-point, 12-rebound effort in the Knicks 140-126 loss in Indiana on Saturday, December 30, his on-court production is getting closer to his last season production.

Through 32 games, Randle is averaging 23.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists. But his 3-point shooting had dropped to a four-year low of 28%.

Knicks’ New Trio

The jury is still out on this Knicks’ new leading trio of Randle, Brunson and Anunoby. But Anunoby, who is a better 3-point shooter, especially on catch-and-shoot and defender than Barrett, the Knicks are bullish about the trade.

“New York got the big wing defender they were searching for, and I also think this means they’re not done yet,” an NBA executive told Scotto. “They have to add another creator or scoring type of player, or they’re going to run Brunson into the ground.”

The Knicks have lost their last three games. Anunoby will make his Knicks debut on January 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves whose All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns remains a name to monitor in New York.

“It’ll be interesting to see how long it’ll be before the Knicks make another move,” another NBA executive told HoopsHype. “There’s not a lot of shot creation for other players on the roster now, and there’s a lot of pressure on Brunson. I get why New York made the trade. The team was playing selfishly. Anunoby is a better fit with what they have than Barrett.”

Anunoby fits the Knicks puzzle. But he’s not the star they’re looking for to complete it.

Scott Perry Says Knicks Misused RJ Barrett

Former Knicks general manager Scott Perry alluded that his and now Barrett’s former team has misused the former no. 3 pick.

“I’m a real big fan of RJ Barrett, but I always thought he would be better at [shooting] guard position,” Perry said in his instant reaction to Saturday’s blockbuster trade on the Hoop Genius podcast. “They’ve been playing him at [small forward], and even some backup [power forward].”

Barrett averaged 18.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists on a sub-par 42/34/72 shooting split in 297 games with the Knicks. He never developed a consistent outside shot and his defense regressed leading to this breakup.

Now, the 23-year-old Barrett is heading home to Canada, where he can redeem himself.