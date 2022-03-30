Knicks Star Looking to Force His Way Off Team: Report

The New York Knicks have been on a roll as of late, but it does seem like it’s coming too late into the season for them to make a real push for the playoffs.

Perhaps coincidentally, it’s come at a time when star forward Julius Randle has been nursing an injury. Randle did return to play in the win over the Chicago Bulls, but he did not have a good game at all, and when the final buzzer sounded he tossed the ball away and walked off the floor instead of celebrating with his team.

There are some rumors floating around the league that Randle could be using this season as an opportunity to force his way out of New York and land on a new team next year. This was first reported by the New York Post’s Marc Berman, and there might be some truth behind it all.

Randle Wants Out?

If these rumors are true, then the timing behind them couldn’t be any worse because Randle’s massive four-year, $117 million extension kicks in after the season. This would make moving him, especially after the up and down season he’s had with the Knicks, even more difficult.

Berman notes that people around the league feel like Randle is channeling some James Harden energy.

“But some people around the league feel he’s acting in a “James Harden type of way” that suggests he wants a new place of work next season,” he wrote. “Randle has lost his strongest ally in assistant coach Kenny Payne, his former mentor at Kentucky who left this month to be the head coach at Louisville. Some NBA sources believe the Knicks will shop Randle for a package revolving around a center if they lose Mitchell Robinson.”

Randle clearly has talent to provide to a team, but he might be better suited as a second or even third option. With RJ Barrett’s rise to stardom this season, Randle could potentially become the second option, but his contract would make that a tough pill to swallow with the Knicks.

Could He Be Moved?

Moving Randle in a trade would be tough, but not impossible. There seems to be something brewing behind the scenes that either indicate the Knicks aren’t enthused about having him going forward, or something even deeper than that.

“When asked after the Monday night win why it took so long for the Knicks to win four straight, Thibodeau said cryptically, ‘We’ll have to take a deep dive after the season. I have some pretty good ideas why,'” wrote Berman.

It’s no secret this season is being viewed as a disappointment after the team made the playoffs just one year ago with largely the same core. The Kemba Walker experience was a disaster, but Evan Fournier now holds the franchise record in three pointers made, so it hasn’t been all bad.

The Knicks will definitely have to look in the mirror this offseason and figure out what went wrong and try to address it. Priority one, like other seasons, will likely be at point guard.

