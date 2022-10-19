Knicks Star Could ‘Definitely’ Request a Trade: Report

The New York Knicks are starting a new season that’s filled with all sorts of optimism, but a slow start out of the gate can put an end to all of that.

There’s one player to keep an eye on as the season progresses and it’s Julius Randle. The star forward’s extension kicked in this season and he’s now being paid over $100 million over the next four years. It’s a good chunk of change, and if he’s stats from last year repeat themselves, the Knicks could be on the hook for a lot of money without the production to go with it.

According to an Eastern Conference executive speaking to Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney, Randle could be somebody who requests a trade at some point during the season, and that could be beneficial to both sides.

Randle Requesting a Trade?

Randle could effectively become the third option this season behind Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett, and that would be a role he’s not used to. Because of that possibility, the executive believes it could be a matter of time before Randle wants out.

“He could definitely be a guy who looks to request a trade this year,” the exec told Deveney. “I don’t think they’re going to be using him the way he is used to being used, not with the wings that they have.”

Last season, Randle was somebody who played with the ball in his hands and was the primary playmaker for the team, but that looks like it’ll be shifting now with Brunson in town. The preseason was encouraging for the team as a whole, but the regular season is an entirely different beast.

If Randle’s role really is that much different, this could all lead to a scenario where the forward wants a change of scenery.

The main holdup in that happening is certainly the size of his contract, but there are few contracts are the league that are truly unmovable.

Trade Will be Hard

Part of this boils down to the fact of if he’s struggling with the Knicks, why would another team want to trade for him to have him on their roster for the next four seasons?

Different situations can make a huge difference, and we’ve seen that play out with Russell Westbrook with the Los Angeles Lakers. Westbrook went from the lead playmaker with the Wizards to a bench player now, and his production plummeted as a result. Randle could find himself in a similar boat, and a place where he run the show could let his numbers climb back up.

“Obviously, the contract makes him tough to deal but there are teams that could find the right role for him,” the exec continued. “But will they pay that much for him? What you will probably see is that they’ll shop him and then come back and look to make a deal at the draft next year.”

There are still 82 games that have to be played, and there’s no telling how the Knicks will look a month into the season. If things are bad, Randle could want out. If things are good, then Randle might buy into the system.