Kemba Walker Opens Up About ‘Selfish’ Knicks Breakup

The New York Knicks thought they solved their point guard problem last season after signing hometown hero Kemba Walker to a deal.

However, 37 games later the experiment was over, and while it had its ups and downs, it was clear he was not going to be the long-term answer. Eventually, Walker shut it down for the season with an injury.

With the Dallas Mavericks and Knicks recently facing off, it gave Walker the chance to open up about his departure from New York and the events that led to it. As expected, he was appreciative about the opportunity, but he also talked about a “selfish” decision he made that ultimately led to the breakup earlier than expected.

Walker Opens Up on Knicks Tenure

The Knicks had a disappointing season overall last year, and it goes far deeper than just Walker. Julius Randle regressed from his All-NBA form, RJ Barrett, while improved, didn’t make a gigantic leap, and Taj Gibson was forced to play a far bigger role than envisioned.

None of that is a recipe for success, but Walker did have his struggles, namely on defense, when he did play and it eventually led to him being taken out of the rotation not once, but twice.

When hit with a knee injury, Walker made the decision to shut himself down for the season, effectively ending his tenure. When asked about that, he explained it was simple for him.

“It wasn’t that tough, to be honest,” he said via the New York Post. “It was a selfish decision, actually. I was looking out for myself. I wanted to get right. At that time, I wasn’t playing much at all. So it just didn’t make sense.”

He was eventually traded to the Pistons in a move that would allow the Knicks to sign Jalen Brunson from the Mavs. Walker was then bought out by the Pistons and made his way to Dallas. He’s appeared in six games with the Mavs so far, and the former Knick is happy for the opportunity.

“To be honest, I just kept working,” he said. “Working my butt off trying to get myself back. These guys gave me a call. So that’s definitely much appreciated.”

Things Worked Out for the Knicks

While it wasn’t a 1-1 trade between the two, the Knicks and Mavs essentially switched point guards from last season with Brunson ending up in New York and Walker in Dallas.

The Knicks were penalized for signing Brunson, but with the punishment for tampering just being a future second round pick, it’s a decision the Knicks would make every time.

With the increased role, Brunson is knocking on the door of his first All-Star appearance, and he’s helped lead the Knicks to the 6th seed in the Eastern Conference.

On the year, he’s holding averages of 20.2 points per game, 6.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds. Those are certainly numbers deserving of an All-Star appearance, but he’ll have a lot of competition with Kyrie Irving, Tyrese Haliburton, Trae Young and Darius Garland all vying for an appearance of their own.