Kevin Knox Might Be Getting His Last Chance With New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are coming off a strong showing in their preseason opener against the Indiana Pacers where their offense was firing on all cylinders.

With two new signings slotted into the starting lineup, the offense they displayed was definitely encouraging, but there are still some minor adjustments they have to make in order to get ready for the season.

The preseason is a perfect time to build rapport with each other, but with Julius Randle missing the second game, the door is wide open for some players who don’t get a ton of minutes to show what they can do.

One of these players who are looking to step up is Kevin Knox. Coach Tom Thibodeau has confirmed Knox will be getting more playing time with Randle missing Saturday’s game against the Wizards.

Tom Thibodeau says Obi Toppin and Kevin Knox will get more minutes with Randle out tomorrow against the Wizards. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) October 8, 2021

With Knox sitting on the bench for most of the Knicks’ victory against the Pacers, it seems clear that he’s the odd man out for the team, so this could end up being his last chance to prove he deserves a roster spot.

Knox Still Has a Future

Thibodeau has said Knox and Obi Toppin will both be getting more minutes next game, but Toppin’s role on the team is already defined and he figures to slot in as the backup behind Randle.

Knox doesn’t have a defined role, and it looks like it’s going to be an uphill battle trying to carve one out. Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley, Toppin, Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel figure to get the bulk of the minutes with the Knicks’ second unit, Knox doesn’t have a spot.

This preseason game will give him a chance to show what he can do, and at just 22 years old, he still has a lot of untapped potential. The former lottery pick has never had a clear role on the team, so maybe what he needs more than anything is a fresh start.

Will Knox Be Traded?

So far, there hasn’t been anything concrete about Knox being traded, but there have been some scenarios that have been laid out.

A recent suggestion is that the Knicks cut ties with their former lottery pick and pick up 35-year-old guard Garrett Temple from the New Orleans Pelicans. That would certainly be an option as it’d open up a lot more playing time for Knox, but the Knicks would likely be looking to get a little bit more for such a young asset.

On the other hand, the Detroit Pistons let go of what was once considered to be a building block of the team in Sekou Doumbouya in exchange for a handful of second round picks from the Nets.

Doumbouya was subsequently flipped to the Rockets where he was then cut. It’s unclear if a similar fate awaits Knox, but the writing does appear to be on the wall with him and his Knicks future.

If he is released without being traded, one would have to imagine another team would swoop in and grab him for cheap. The fresh start could be what gives Knox the jump start he needs.

