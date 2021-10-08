Knicks Draft and Stash Guard is Putting on ‘A Show’ Overseas

Over the last three years, only excitement has stemmed from the New York Knicks draft picks, both in the first and second rounds.

But never has such anticipation mounted from an overseas talent, a draft, and stash selection, like Rokas Jokubaitis.

Drafted with the 34th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, he’s currently playing for FC Barcelona of the Spanish Liga.

His latest performance has fans picturing him in orange and blue, playing inside the walls of Madison Square Garden.

⚡️This is the Rokas show ⚡️ 🔥 9 points in a row for JOKUBAITIS to turn this thing around! 🏀 @FCBBasketball 15-16 Barça 👉Final 1Q 🔵🔴#ForçaBarça! pic.twitter.com/bi18SvQ04Q — Barça Basket (@FCBbasket) October 7, 2021

Full highlights from his nine-point performance (all in the first half) from Barcelona’s October 6th victory:





Play



EuroLeague | Rokas Jokubaitis vs Bayern Munich #EuroLeague Además de Higgins, el Barcelona contó con una sólida actuación del joven Rokas Jokubaitis: 9 Puntos (2/3 T2, 1/1 T3, 2/2 TL) 2 Rebotes 12:41 en cancha Twitter 👉 twitter.com/TresMasUno_ Instagram 👉instagram.com/tresmasunoig/ Podés colaborar con Tres Mas Uno con un cafecito 👉 cafecito.app/tresmasuno 2021-10-07T20:43:44Z

Perhaps the New York Knicks front office streak of hitting on draft picks is continuing on in guard Rokas Jokubaitis.

Could he find his way to the team this season with a newly opened spot in the guard rotation?

Knicks Waive Luca Vildoza

The New York Knicks point guard room is undergoing yet another change, with Luca Vildoza waived on Sunday, before playing one game with the club.

A four-year pro from the Euro League, the 26-year old signed with the team in May.

Vildoza only suited up for two Summer League games with the Knicks before injuring his ankle and being sidelined.

New York announced their latest roster move by way of an announcement on their Twitter (@nyknicks) page Sunday:

As of October 6th, it’s still unclear which direction they’ll go with the newly-opened roster spot.

Training camp will decide that much, as well as the New York Knicks fast-approaching preseason slate.

But point guard Luca Vildoza’s NBA future now sits firmly in the air and is largely in question.

Maybe it’s the end of one journey, and the start of another? Rokas Jokubaitis isn’t the only point guard they drafted.

Miles McBride, You’re Up?

Presuming that the New York Knicks don’t sign a free agent point guard to fill Luca Vildoza’s roster spot, rookie Miles McBride stands to serve a greater role next season.

Drafted with the 36th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the West Virginia product showed off his defensive chops in Summer League, mounting confidence in his ability to contribute right now.

McBride averaged 15.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.3 steals over the six exhibition games.

Derrick Rose confirmed to reporters at media day that he’d be backing up starting point guard Kemba Walker, with Immanuel Quickley next to him in the second unit’s backcourt.

And still, there’s a certain minute allotment to be had by McBride, especially if he continues his defensive efforts.

New York’s two featured point guards are 33 and 32 respectively, with a significant share of injuries in their past.

Should either guard end up missing time, it will be McBride who Thibodeau looks for to shore up the guard rotation.

Or in a more optimistic scenario, if the Knicks find themselves on the right side of a blowout game, McBride could see time as Rose and Walker rest for garbage time.

With no Luca Vildoza, Miles McBride is primed for an even bigger rookie season campaign under Tom Thibodeau.

And maybe, just maybe, Rokas Jokubaitis has a greater shot at landing in the NBA after New York’s latest move.

READ NEXT: Knicks Center Recruited 4x All-Star During Games