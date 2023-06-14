Knicks Urged to Monitor $26 Million Floor Spacer in Free Agency

As the New York Knicks begin finalizing their plans to improve over the offseason, it’s likely that finding some additional perimeter scoring is high on the agenda.

According to Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz, the Knicks should keep a close eye on Gary Harris of the Orlando Magic. Harris will be entering the final season of his $26 million deal, however, his entire salary is non-guaranteed, making him a legitimate candidate to be waived before the season.

“New York should keep an eye on Harris with the Orlando Magic,” Swartz wrote. “His $13 million contract for 2023-24 is completely non-guaranteed, meaning the Magic could waive him at any time to collect the extra cap space. He’d be the best defensive option of the three as well.”

Harris, 28, is coming off a season that saw him shooting 43.1% from the three for the Magic, with an average of 4.5 shot attempts per game. Considering how the Knicks ended the regular season ranked 19th in three-point percentage and ranked dead last in the postseason, adding additional floor spacers will be an important part of the Knicks taking their roster to the next level.

Evan Fournier Expects to be Traded

Despite their struggles from deep last season, Evan Fournier found playing time hard to come by under head coach Tom Thibodeau. As such, the veteran guard is expecting to be traded during the summer, noting how he would be ‘surprised’ if the Knicks kept him around during an interview with Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

“There’s no way they’re going to keep me. I would be very surprised if they did,” Fournier said. “So we’ll see. It’s obviously not in my hands…My season has been over for a very long time, actually. This officially is the end, but my season was over a long time ago.”

Fournier has two more years remaining on his $54 million contract , however, the final year is a team option, meaning he could become a free agent in the summer of 2024, should he fail to impress next season.