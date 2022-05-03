Knicks Urged to Pursue Veteran Playmaker in Free Agency

Free Agency is right around the corner and for the New York Knicks that means the hard work starts now.

It’s clear that without a lead guard to lead the charge next season, the Knicks will struggle to improve upon their poor showing this season. Both Derrick Rose and Kemba Walker are no longer at their best, and Immanuel Quickley isn’t currently ready to step into a full-time starting role – at least not without a high-level backup guard behind him.

As such, we can expect the Knicks to heavily pursue a point guard during the summer, and while the Los Angeles Lakers’ Russell Westbrook and Dallas Mavericks’ Jalen Brunson seem to be the two consensus choices, there are other options available.

Jonathan Macri of the Knicks Film School Newsletter recently went on record stating his affinity for veteran playmaker Ricky Rubio who will be a free agent once the current season reaches its conclusion.

Realistic options for PG for Knicks next year Option 1 jalen Brunson

2 Dennis Shroder

3 Ricky Rubio

4 make a move for John Wall on his last year ( he definitely opting into 40+ mill contract) — The Bing wth tha Bong (@dempsey_colm) May 3, 2022

“Despite his less than inspiring statistics, Rubio was a steadying influence for a young team that needed it…which brings us to the Knicks. If they’re able to go the youth route and really turn this thing over to the kids, Rubio would be an ideal presence.

Obviously, Derrick Rose’s place on the team factors in here, as there really isn’t a need for two older, veteran point guards on the roster. This might be a move the Knicks can make if they need to move Rose’s salary in another trade and/or a contender is willing to give up a draft asset for Rose’s services,” Macri wrote.

Rubio Fits the Bill For New York

If the Knicks are serious about developing their young core, then having veteran role players who can operate as back-ups but are capable of stepping into a starting role is integral. Rubio will never be the spearhead of an offense, at least not in the traditional sense of a scorer, but his presence on the roster will ensure that the Knicks’ young play finishers always have excellent service.

By adding Rubio to the team, Tom Thibodeau can be confident in giving Quickley a starting role, because if things don’t go according to plan, New York has one of the best pass-first point guards in the league coming off the bench. There’s also the veteran leadership aspect of this deal, in that Rubio is a consummate professional and can become a good tone-setter for a young and impressionable core.

sensational sequence by Ricky Rubio tops off yet another end-of-quarter Cavalanche. pic.twitter.com/BB1kZww3qu — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 16, 2021

Sure, Rubio doesn’t come with the glitz and glamour of Westbrook or Brunson, but he fills a need and will ensure that RJ Barrett, Quickley, Obi Toppin, and Miles McBride continue to get the developmental minutes they require – which does seem to be the best path forwards for the Knicks right now.

Do the Knicks Make the Move?

At the beginning of the 2021-22 season, the Knicks took a flyer on a point guard with a history of knee issues, and things didn’t turn out so well. Now, Kemba Walker is expected to move on in the coming weeks or months, as his homecoming has turned sour.

However, that shouldn’t deter the Knicks from taking a closer look at Rubio, regardless of his current ACL injury. The difference between Walker and Rubio is that the latter doesn’t require an elite-level burst to be an effective weapon on offense, as his style of play is more suited to manipulating defenses with body positioning and penetration.

Immanuel Quickley had an assist-to-turnover ratio of 4.5 in the last 15 games of the season. Was clearly the floor general when on the court with an 33.2 assist rate against 24.0 percent usage. The Knicks don't need to get a guard in the draft or free agency. Just start IQ. pic.twitter.com/kQydhgfoYa — Ersin Demir (@EDemirNBA) April 17, 2022

It’s also worth noting that should Brunson decide to remain with the Mavericks, and the front office balk at the notion of trading for Westbrook, Rubio would be the next best guard on the market, both in terms of fit and cost.

Of course, Rubio would only be a short-term fix, but if the Knicks have their eyes on the 2023 free-agency talent pool, then the veteran point guard would be an excellent stopgap, either in the starting role or as a back-up. Furthermore, as he’s coming off a significant injury, Rubio will likely be available for part or all of the mid-level exception, which is a far more cost-effective way of treading water.