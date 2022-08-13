Knicks Urged to Sign 3-Time Sixth Man of the Year in Free Agency

Regardless of whether the New York Knicks acquire Donovan Mitchell via trade, the team is still going to need additional firepower off their bench.

While the Knicks have certainly improved over the summer, they are still a young roster, and some additional veterans could prove to have a beneficial impact heading into the new season. Of course, New York will prioritize developing their younger talent, but having a reliable presence off the bench, who can split the defense and get buckets, will always be of benefit to a team looking to return to the postseason.

John Collins was loving this Lou Williams triple 😂@ATLHawks lead in Q4 on NBA League Pass ⤵https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/shGbPbVmYm — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2022

One player who could be available is three-time Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams, as originally pointed out by Sports Illustrated’s Ben Stinar. Williams is currently available as a free agent after his one-year $5 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks expired at the end of last season.

“A bench unit with Derrick Rose and Williams would be a really interesting combination. Williams only played in 14.3 minutes per contest last season, so it’s not like he would take a big role. In addition, if the Knicks can get back in the playoffs, Williams would be really important to have. He has played in 89 career playoff games, and is no stranger to hitting big shots,” Stinar wrote.

Williams participated in 56 regular-season games for the Hawks, averaging 6.3 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game, while shooting 39.1% from the field and 36.3% from the perimeter.

What Would Williams Add to New York’s Bench?

Williams would come into the Knicks locker room with a reputation for injecting energy from the bench, specifically with his pick-and-roll play, and ability to carve shooting space out of the smallest of margins.

Throughout his career, Williams has thrived as a sixth man, averaging 13.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists throughout his 1123 regular-season NBA games, with a three-point percentage of 35.1%.

Lou Williams sparked the Hawks comeback win in Game 5, scoring 13 4th quarter PTS off the bench! #ThatsGame Look back at some of Lou Will’s top plays in the #NBAPlayoffs from his career.@ATLHawks can advance with a Game 6 win vs. PHI tonight at 7:30pm/et on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/KqtkYJntD4 — NBA (@NBA) June 18, 2021

At 35 years old, Williams might have lost some pace, and his first step isn’t what it used to be, but there’s no denying that his experience, and craftiness could be a huge asset to a Knicks team that is prone to stagnating against a set defense.

Having allowed Taj Gibson to leave this summer, New York could do with a new veteran in the locker room, and if Leon Rose and William Wesley are willing to extend Williams a veteran minimum deal, they could find themselves adding a highly skilled replacement before training camp gets underway later this summer.

Knicks No Closer to Landing Mitchell

Since adding Jalen Brunson to their roster, New York has turned their attentions to Donovan Mitchell, as Leon Rose continues to chase the first star of his tenure. Unfortunately, according to a July 29 report by The Atheltic’s Shams Charania, talks between the Knicks and Utah Jazz have stalled, leaving both teams no closer to finding a resolution in the current trade saga.

"As of right now, sources tell me that talks between the Jazz and the Knicks around a Donovan Mitchell trade have stalled out." NBA Insider @ShamsCharania has the latest on Donovan Mitchell trade discussions. pic.twitter.com/DXLoEicg9v — The Rally (@TheRally) July 29, 2022

“As of right now, sources tell me that talks between the Jazz and the Knicks around a Donovan Mitchell trade have stalled out…I’m told there hasn’t been contact between the two sides in roughly the last two weeks,” Charania said during a July 29 appearance on The Rally.

Until the Knicks reach a conclusion in their pursuit of Mitchell, it’s highly unlikely we see the front office turn their attention to rounding out their roster – but if they do view Williams as a potential addition, it could benefit them to get him through the doors before another team decides to extend him a contract offer.