Lakers Swing Trade, Leaving Knicks & Cam Reddish in Limbo

The New York Knicks’ chances of trading away Cam Reddish took a significant blow on Monday, January 23, as the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Rui Hachimura via a trade with the Washington Wizards.

According to Knicks Film School’s Jonathan Macri, the Lakers’ latest addition will all but end the rumors linking Reddish with a move to the purple and gold due to the similarities between him and Hachimura.

With Rui off to LA, this presumably takes the Lakers out of the running for Cam as Nunn would have been the obvious matching salary (and they dealt all the 2nds). Will be interesting to see whether Leon shows a sense of urgency to deal Cam before his pool of suitors dries up. — Jonathan Macri (@JCMacriNBA) January 23, 2023

“With Rui off to LA, this presumably takes the Lakers out of the running for Cam as Nunn would have been the obvious matching salary (and they dealt all the 2nds). Will be interesting to see whether Leon shows a sense of urgency to deal Cam before his pool of suitors dries up,” Macri wrote.

Now, the Knicks will need to step up their attempts to trade away Reddish, especially if other teams begin to make moves now that the first move of ‘trade season’ has been finalized. Reddish, 23, has participated in 20 games for the Knicks this season, averaging 8.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and an assist, while shooting 44.9% from the field and 30.4% from deep.

Multiple Teams Rumored To Be Interested In Reddish

According to SportsNet New York’s Ian Begley, the Lakers were just one team to hold interest in Reddish, with multiple other organizations also keeping a keen eye on the former lottery pick’s availability and asking price.

Play

Here’s where things stand with the Knicks and Cam Reddish | The Putback | SNY On The Putback with Ian Begley, SNY’s NBA Insider, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, and Knicks Film School’s Jonathan Macri try to sort out where things stand between Cam Reddish and the Knicks. As coach Tom Thibodeau continues to keep Reddish on the bench, will the team seek to trade him? Watch… 2023-01-09T19:30:00Z

“It’s worth noting that teams in touch with the Knicks say they are seeking a second-round pick in return for Reddish in a trade…Several teams have been monitoring Reddish’s situation in New York, dating back to last season. The Heat, Bucks, and Lakers are among the teams who reached out to the Knicks to talk about Reddish since the 2022 NBA trade deadline,” Begley said.

Given Reddish’s age, and the difficult situations he’s found himself in since entering the NBA, there will still be teams who believe they can help him develop; however, should he struggle at his next stop – wherever that may be – he might find himself clawing for his next contract.