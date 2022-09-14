Perennial All-Star Labeled as Logical Fit if Knicks Trade Julius Randle

The New York Knicks find themselves heading into the 2022-23 campaign with no clear-cut star player within their arsenal and two roster slots that still need to be filled before their October 19 tip-off against the Memphis Grizzlies.

And while the odds of them acquiring a top-billed talent within the next several weeks are slim, the front office filling in their vacant bench spots at some point this season is a rather realistic scenario, and there are many options for the ball club to choose from.

In a September 14 article penned by Marc Berman of the New York Post, several players were mentioned as being possible candidates for the Knicks to consider signing off of the free agent market before the start of training camp.

Among the bigger names discussed, 17-year veteran LaMarcus Aldridge was tabbed as possibly being an ideal fit for the team, especially if New York winds up trading power forward Julius Randle.

“Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge — a pair of former All-Star power forwards who spent last season with the Nets — are still free agents,” Berman wrote.

“The 37-year-old Aldridge would make the most sense in the event Randle gets traded because he still could be a serviceable low-post scorer as a backup to Toppin.”

Despite being well into the twilight years of his career, LaMarcus Aldridge is still a serviceable two-way big man with the skills to contribute on the floor and the proven leadership to mentor the younger frontcourt guys like Obi Toppin and Jericho Sims whilst on the sidelines.

After having made a comeback from his short-lived retirement, the big man signed a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets last season where he would go on to post averages of 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and a block through 47 games played.

Anthony Not Seen as ‘Good Fit’

Though LaMarcus Aldridge may be seen as a sensible free agency option for the New York Knicks to consider, apparently former franchise cornerstone, Carmelo Anthony is not viewed in the same vein by the organization.

In his piece, Berman mentioned that Anthony could serve as mentor for both Julius Randle and Obi Toppin if brought aboard, but New York doesn’t see him as “a good fit at the moment.”

Over the past several months, buzz has begun to circulate suggesting that fans and even Anthony himself are open to seeing a reunion take place between the veteran and the Knicks.

Last season, the 38-year-old suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers where he posted impressive averages of 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds on 44% shooting from the floor and 37.5% shooting from deep.

Despite Berman’s report, however, many believe that the Knickerbockers still are a realistic landing spot for the 10-time All-Star, including Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey who tabbed the team as the third best destination for Anthony.

Mitchell Thought He’d Be Traded to Knicks

Throughout the summer, all eyes seemed to be on the Knicks and the Utah Jazz, as the latter were heavily invested in trading away their All-Star Donovan Mitchell and many believed New York to be his most realistic destination.

Ultimately, the guard was dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers on September 1, thus putting an end to the heavily monitored sweepstakes.

Now, with the way things turned out, fans and media pundits alike were left completely stunned by the fact that the 26-year-old didn’t land with the Knicks and right alongside them was Mitchell himself who, in his introductory press conference on September 14, was quite candid with his thoughts on how the blockbuster played out.

"I thought for sure I was going back home, I'm not gonna lie about that."@spidadmitchell on being hopeful that he was going home to play for the Knickspic.twitter.com/jKWmYFK7tB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 14, 2022

While Mitchell is a New York native, he has been quite vocal about his NBA fandom growing up, stating in his first appearance as a Cavalier on September 14 that he was “a LeBron fan, but I was a Cleveland fan.”